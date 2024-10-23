Home
Thursday, October 24, 2024
Cyclone Dana Approaches: Odisha And West Bengal Gear Up For Evacuations

As Cyclone Dana approaches, the governments of Odisha and West Bengal are taking decisive action to safeguard residents. With wind speeds anticipated between 100-110 kmph, gusting to 120 kmph, preparations are underway to evacuate vulnerable populations and close educational institutions in affected areas.

Evacuations and Relief Camps

The Odisha government plans to relocate over 1 million people from approximately 3,000 villages across 14 districts. With predictions suggesting that half of the state’s population may be impacted, the urgency of the situation is evident. “As of now, more than 5,000 relief centres have been set up with modern facilities to provide water, food, and milk to children, along with medicines for the injured,” a government official stated.

Educational Institutions Closed

In light of the impending cyclone, all educational institutions—including schools, colleges, and universities—will be closed in Odisha from October 23 to 25. In West Bengal, similar measures have been enacted, with schools in seven districts closing from October 23 to 26.

Transport Disruptions

Train services have also been severely affected, with over 150 express and passenger trains cancelled across South Eastern Railway due to Cyclone Dana. Notable cancellations include the Howrah-Secunderabad Falaknuma Express and the Howrah-Puri Shatabdi Express. The East Coast Railway has reported the cancellation of 198 trains originating from or passing through Odisha.

Government Readiness

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee assured that her government is prepared to face Cyclone Dana. Authorities have activated the Indian Coast Guard, which is on high alert, deploying vessels and aircraft to respond to any emergencies caused by the cyclone.

Safety Measures for Fishermen

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has advised fishermen to avoid venturing into the sea from October 23 to 25 due to the expected high winds along the Odisha-West Bengal coasts. “Wind speeds are likely to reach 60 kmph along the coast and will gradually increase,” an IMD official warned.

Focus on Vulnerable Populations

In addition to evacuations, the Odisha government has compiled a list of pregnant women expected to deliver in the coming weeks, ensuring they are transferred to nearby hospitals to prevent complications during the cyclone.

Preparations at Kolkata Airport

Kolkata airport officials are implementing precautionary measures to address potential impacts from Cyclone Dana, including infrastructure inspections and drainage system checks. The aim is to ensure the airport remains operational and safe during the storm.

As the situation develops, both states are committed to minimizing risks and ensuring the safety of their residents in the face of Cyclone Dana.

