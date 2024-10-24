Cyclone Dana: Cyclone Approaches Land; Weather Alerts Issued Across Eastern India

Cyclone Dana was reported to be gradually moving from the sea towards the land which raised significant alarms across the coastal areas.

Cyclone Dana was reported to be gradually moving from the sea towards the land. The information raised significant alarms across coastal regions in Eastern India. According to a bulletin released by the Alipore Meteorological Department at 10 PM on Tuesday, the cyclone was noted to be advancing towards the land at a speed of 12 kilometers per hour over six hours. The bulletin also detailed the cyclone’s distance from various locations in West Bengal and Odisha, indicating that it could intensify into a “severe cyclone” by midnight Wednesday.

Current Position and Forecast

The latest report from the meteorological office indicates that Cyclone Dana is progressing northwest over the eastern-central and adjacent western-central Bay of Bengal. At present, it is located 500 kilometers south-southeast of Sagar Island in West Bengal, 450 kilometers south-southeast of Dhamra in Odisha, and 420 kilometers south-southeast of Paradip.

As of now, Cyclone Danna remains categorized as a regular cyclone, but it is expected to strengthen into a severe cyclone by Wednesday night. The wind speed is predicted to increase, potentially reaching up to 110 kilometers per hour over the ocean.

Meteorologists forecast that after midnight, wind speeds could range between 90 and 100 kilometers per hour, with gusts possibly hitting 110 kilometers per hour. By Thursday morning, the cyclone’s wind speed is anticipated to exceed 100 kilometers per hour, with maximum gusts potentially reaching 115 kilometers per hour. The cyclone’s intensity is expected to persist until Thursday night, with wind speeds maintained at 100 to 110 kilometers per hour, and gusts occasionally reaching up to 120 kilometers per hour.

Landfall Predictions

The cyclone is predicted to make landfall between Thursday night and Friday morning, with the area of impact expected to be between Bhitarakanika and Dhamra in Odisha. Although the storm’s intensity may decrease slightly on Friday, it will still be formidable, with wind speeds forecasted to range between 95 and 105 kilometers per hour in the morning. By the evening, the wind speed may taper off to between 65 and 75 kilometers per hour.

Weather Warnings and Rainfall Alerts

In light of the impending cyclone, red alerts have been issued for heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in East and West Midnapore and South 24 Parganas on Thursday. Certain areas within these districts could experience excessive rainfall, exceeding 20 centimeters. Additionally, orange alerts for heavy to extremely heavy rainfall have been issued for Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, North 24 Parganas, and Jhargram.

Yellow alerts have been placed for heavy rainfall in the remaining districts of South Bengal. On Friday, the red alert for heavy to extremely heavy rainfall will remain in effect for East and West Midnapore, South 24 Parganas, and Jhargram, with similar warnings for Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, North 24 Parganas, Bankura, and Purulia.

On Saturday, a yellow alert for heavy rainfall will also be in place for both Midnapore districts and Jhargram, indicating that the effects of Cyclone Dana will linger beyond its initial landfall.

As residents prepare for the impending storm, authorities are advising caution and preparedness, particularly in vulnerable coastal areas. The situation will continue to be monitored closely, and updates will be provided as Cyclone Dana approaches land.