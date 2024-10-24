Cyclone Dana: Heavy Rain, Winds Lashes In Odisha And West Bengal, NDRF Team On Alert

Cyclone 'Dana' has developed over the east-central Bay of Bengal and is expected to make landfall as a severe cyclonic storm along the Odisha coast, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

Cyclone ‘Dana’ has developed over the east-central Bay of Bengal and is expected to make landfall as a severe cyclonic storm along the Odisha coast, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). With wind speeds projected to reach 100-120 kmph, the cyclone is predicted to strike on the night of October 24, posing a significant threat to the region.

Heavy rainfall is expected to accompany the cyclone, particularly in the states of West Bengal and Odisha, leading to potential flooding and disruptions. The IMD has issued warnings about possible widespread impact along India’s eastern coast.

In preparation for the storm, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed 56 teams across five states, including Odisha and West Bengal, to aid in rescue and relief efforts. Authorities are advising residents in vulnerable areas to remain cautious and follow safety guidelines as Cyclone Dana approaches.

