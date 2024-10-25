Cyclone Dana Impact: Delayed International Flights Resume After 14 Hours

In Kolkata, the suspension began slightly later, with the last incoming flight, an IndiGo flight from Amritsar, landing at 6:11 p.m., and the last departing flight, an IndiGo service to Guwahati, leaving at 7:00 p.m.

Following the intense rainfall and strong winds brought by Cyclone Dana in Odisha and West Bengal, flight operations at Bhubaneswar’s Biju Patnaik International Airport and Kolkata’s Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport have now resumed after a 14-hour suspension.

#WATCH | West Bengal: Flight operations resumed at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata at 8:50 am today. The services were suspended since yesterday due to #CycloneDana. pic.twitter.com/e4hHkSuRCK — ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2024

Cyclone Dana Disrupts Flight Operations

In response to severe weather conditions, authorities temporarily closed both airports from Thursday evening until early Friday morning. According to an official statement from Biju Patnaik International Airport, operations were halted from 5:00 p.m. on October 24, with plans to reopen at 9:00 a.m. on October 25. However, the Airport Director, Prasanna Pradhan, announced an early resumption at 8:00 a.m., allowing flights to resume an hour earlier than scheduled.

In Kolkata, the suspension began slightly later, with the last incoming flight, an IndiGo flight from Amritsar, landing at 6:11 p.m., and the last departing flight, an IndiGo service to Guwahati, leaving at 7:00 p.m. The disruptions affected multiple airlines, including IndiGo, Air India, Vistara, Akasa Air, and SpiceJet, all of which issued alerts to passengers regarding the suspension.

Timeline for Resumption of Flights

Both Bhubaneswar and Kolkata airports have gradually resumed full operations as the cyclone began to weaken. While heavy rains and strong winds posed challenges to flight schedules, airport officials and airlines have confirmed that services will be fully operational by Friday morning, October 25.

Cyclone Dana’s Landfall and Impact

Cyclone Dana made landfall on Odisha’s coast late Thursday night, with destructive impacts continuing into Friday morning. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported widespread heavy rainfall and high-speed winds, especially in areas like Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Bhadrak, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur, Keonjhar, Jajpur, Cuttack, Khurda, and Puri districts. Rainfall in excess of 21 cm is expected in some regions, prompting the IMD to issue advisories for safety.

IMD Updates on Cyclone Movement and Expected Weakening

According to the IMD’s latest update, Cyclone Dana moved north-northwest at a speed of 10 km/h and was centered over north coastal Odisha early on October 25. Positioned approximately 20 km north-northwest of Dhamra and 40 km from Bhitarkanika, the cyclone’s rear segment was in the final stages of landfall as it moved further inland. The IMD anticipates that Dana will weaken into a cyclonic storm by Friday forenoon as it shifts west-northwest.

Preparations and Passenger Advisories

Both the Bhubaneswar and Kolkata airports are fully prepared to handle resumed operations, with authorities advising passengers to check with airlines for any residual delays or schedule changes. Despite Dana’s diminishing strength, airport and weather officials urge caution, as intermittent heavy rain and strong winds may still impact localized operations in affected regions.

The swift response by both airports and their prompt resumption of flights marks a key step in restoring normalcy amid Cyclone Dana’s disruptive impact in Odisha and West Bengal.

Also Read: Rs 10 Lakh Reward Announced For Lawrence Bishnoi’s Brother Anmol Bishnoi: NIA