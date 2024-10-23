Cyclone Dana: Odisha, WB on High Alert; IAS Officers Deployed and Schools Shut

The Odisha government has assigned six senior IAS officers to supervise rescue and relief operations in six of the state's most vulnerable districts.

As Cyclone ‘Dana’ looms over the Bay of Bengal, both Odisha and West Bengal governments are on high alert. The Odisha government has assigned six senior IAS officers to supervise rescue and relief operations in six of the state’s most vulnerable districts. These officers have been tasked with ensuring the safety of residents in Balasore, Bhadrak, Puri, Mayurbhanj, Jagatsinghpur, and Kendrapara and are expected to arrive in their respective districts by the morning of October 23.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the depression over the East Central Bay of Bengal will intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by October 23. With landfall expected between Puri in Odisha and Sagar Island in West Bengal on the morning of October 25, the cyclone is likely to bring torrential rains and severe winds to the eastern coast.

The Office of the Special Relief Commissioner has issued orders for these officers to take charge of evacuations, safety preparations, and relief efforts. To avoid any casualties, the Odisha government has set up around 800 cyclone shelters and an additional 500 temporary shelters in schools and colleges across 14 districts. The state’s disaster management teams are also on standby, with 17 Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) teams and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) units ready to deploy in the affected areas.

Schools and colleges in seven districts have been closed from October 23 to 26, and residents of low-lying areas in coastal regions have been advised to relocate to safer locations.

IMD Warnings and Impact Areas

The IMD has issued a red alert for seven districts in Odisha, including Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Kendrapara, and Jajpur, forecasting heavy rainfall and strong winds. An orange warning has been declared for an additional seven districts, including Keonjhar, Angul, Puri, Ganjam, Nayagarh, Khurda, and Dhenkanal.

According to the IMD, Cyclone Dana is expected to bring wind speeds ranging from 100 to 120 kmph, accompanied by torrential rains, which may cause widespread damage in both Odisha and West Bengal. As a precaution, fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea between October 23 and 25.

In response to the cyclone, the South Eastern Railway has canceled 197 trains running through Odisha and West Bengal to prevent any accidents. Of these, 94 trains were heading south via Odisha, while 103 were bound for the eastern region. Flight operations at Kolkata airport remain unaffected, though authorities are making preparations to handle potential disruptions after the cyclone makes landfall.

The cyclone’s approach has also caused a surge in vegetable prices across Odisha. Panic buying has led to significant price hikes, with staples such as potatoes and onions increasing dramatically in cost. Local vendors attribute the price hike to the scarcity of supply, as many trucks carrying goods are delayed in transit.

Evacuation Plans

The Indian Coast Guard has been placed on high alert, with its vessels and aircraft ready to assist in rescue operations. Additionally, local authorities are coordinating efforts with disaster management agencies to ensure a swift response.

In Odisha, authorities have made special arrangements for pregnant women expected to deliver in the coming weeks, ensuring they are relocated to nearby hospitals for safety. Meanwhile, mock drills have been conducted to prepare emergency response teams for potential scenarios.

