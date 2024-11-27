Cyclone Fengal: Chennai Weather Alert – Heavy Rain & Power Cuts In Multiple Areas, CHECK IT OUT HERE!

On Wednesday, November 27, power outages will affect areas including North Terminal Road, Ashok Nagar, Desiyan Nagar, Sudalai Muthu Street, and several others, particularly in central and southern parts of Chennai. (Read more below)

Chennai is set to face significant disruptions in the coming days as power cuts are scheduled to take place on Wednesday and Thursday (November 27 and 28) in several areas of the city. These outages, expected to last from 9 am to 2 pm, are part of planned maintenance work, although power may be restored earlier if the work concludes ahead of schedule. However, the situation is compounded by the ongoing weather conditions, with heavy rains from a deep depression that is forecast to intensify into Cyclone Fengal.

Power Outages in Multiple Areas

On Wednesday, November 27, power outages will affect areas including North Terminal Road, Ashok Nagar, Desiyan Nagar, Sudalai Muthu Street, and several others, particularly in central and southern parts of Chennai. The outages are expected to last for about five hours, but restoration may occur earlier if the work is completed on time.

On Thursday, November 28, additional areas such as MRC Nagar, RK Mutt, Foreshore Estate, and Gandhi Nagar will experience power cuts, severely affecting both residential and commercial activity across key regions of the city. These planned power outages come as Chennai braces for worsening weather conditions.

Cyclone Fengal and Heavy Rain Forecast

The city and surrounding regions are also preparing for heavy rainfall as a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal is forecast to intensify into Cyclone Fengal. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected over the next few days, with isolated spots seeing extremely heavy downpours. The deep depression is predicted to evolve into a cyclonic storm by November 27 and continue moving north-northwest, near the Tamil Nadu coast, possibly skirting the Sri Lankan coast.

Chief Minister M K Stalin has taken proactive measures, convening a high-level meeting on Tuesday to assess preparedness for the cyclone. In response to the storm threat, he ordered the deployment of 17 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams and state teams in vulnerable districts, including Chennai, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Cuddalore, and Thanjavur.

Traffic and Flight Delays Due to Heavy Rainfall

As rain continued to pour over Chennai, traffic disruptions were reported, with key routes such as OMR Road witnessing slow-moving traffic. Additionally, the heavy rainfall caused delays in flight operations, with seven arriving flights delayed. With more rain expected over the next three days, authorities are on high alert, particularly in areas along the Tamil Nadu coastline, which could face the brunt of Cyclone Fengal.

School Closures and Ongoing Weather Warnings

In anticipation of more rainfall, the government has ordered school closures in Chennai, Chengelpet, Cuddalore, and Mayiladuthurai. The IMD’s latest weather update indicates that Tamil Nadu and Puducherry will continue to experience heavy rainfall on November 28, with isolated spots experiencing extremely heavy rain.

Impact on Chennai’s Infrastructure and Public Services

The combined effect of power cuts and cyclonic weather is likely to put a strain on the city’s infrastructure and public services, with waterlogging and transportation delays expected. Residents are advised to stay updated with official advisories and take necessary precautions.

The ongoing situation in Chennai highlights the intersection of infrastructure maintenance and severe weather challenges. As the city braces for more rain and the potential cyclone, citizens are urged to stay alert and prepared for possible evacuations and further disruptions.

