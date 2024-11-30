Cyclone Fengal Hits Chennai: Airport Shutdown, Flooded Roads, And Free Food At Amma Canteens

As Cyclone Fengal intensifies over the Bay of Bengal, Chennai and nearby areas are bracing for heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and travel disruptions. The Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority (TNSDMA) has set up various emergency measures and helplines for public assistance, ( Read more below)

As Cyclone Fengal intensifies over the Bay of Bengal, Chennai and nearby areas are bracing for heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and travel disruptions. The Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority (TNSDMA) has set up various emergency measures and helplines for public assistance, while the government has activated relief centres across Chennai to accommodate those affected.

Cyclone Fengal’s Path and Weather Update

Cyclone Fengal, as of 11:30 AM on November 30, was situated approximately 100 km east-northeast of Puducherry and 100 km southeast of Chennai, continuing its westward movement towards the Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts. The cyclone is expected to make landfall between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram near Puducherry, with wind speeds of 70-80 kmph, gusting up to 90 kmph, by the evening. The weather system is predicted to move slowly as it approaches the coast, impacting the region with heavy rains and strong winds.

Emergency Helplines and Assistance

The Tamil Nadu government has provided several helplines to assist residents and travelers in need. The State helpline is 1070, while the district helpline is 1077. For WhatsApp-based assistance, residents can contact 9445869848. Southern Railway has set up various passenger assistance numbers to help stranded travelers:

Comm control : 044 25330952 / 044 25330953

: 044 25330952 / 044 25330953 Central : 044 25354140 / 044 25322277

: 044 25354140 / 044 25322277 Egmore : 9003161811

: 9003161811 Tambaram : 8610459668

: 8610459668 Chengalpattu : 9345962113

: 9345962113 Perambur: 9345962147

Chennai’s toll-free number is 1913, with WhatsApp support available at 9445551913. Additionally, the “Namma Chennai” mobile app offers real-time updates.

Free Meals at Amma Unavagams

In an effort to support the public, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has announced that food will be provided free of charge at Amma canteens across Chennai on Saturday. This initiative aims to ensure that people affected by the cyclone, especially those stranded or unable to travel, have access to essential meals.

Chennai Airport and Train Service Disruptions

Chennai International Airport has suspended all flights from 12:30 PM to 7:00 PM due to adverse weather conditions. Nine flights from destinations including Tiruchi, Thoothukudi, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and New Delhi were diverted to Bengaluru Airport. To assist stranded passengers, the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) is operating chartered buses from the airport to key locations such as Chennai Central railway station and major bus termini.

In terms of local travel, Chennai Beach-Tambaram EMU services have been restricted to operate only between Chennai Beach and Pallavaram. Additionally, Chengalpattu – Chennai Beach EMU trains are running between Chengalpattu and Vandalur. Suburban services in the MRTS section between Chennai Beach and Velachery have been suspended due to strong winds from the cyclone.

Subway Closures and Waterlogging

As of 1 PM, seven subways in Chennai have been closed due to waterlogging. These include:

RBI Subway

Sundaram Point

Rangarajapuram

Palavanthangal

Gengu Reddy Subway

Madley Subway (closed for light vehicles)

Duraisamy Subway (closed for light vehicles)

Heavy rainfall has led to severe waterlogging in several parts of the city, causing further disruptions to traffic and transportation.

Relief Centres Open Across Chennai

In response to the cyclone, the Greater Chennai Corporation has set up 198 relief centres across all 15 zones of the city. These centres have the capacity to accommodate up to 36,250 people in need of shelter. Residents are encouraged to make use of these facilities if necessary, especially in areas affected by flooding and other storm-related impacts.

Chennai’s Rainfall Data

As of the latest rainfall data recorded at 8:30 AM:

Kolapakkam : 10.25 cm

: 10.25 cm Meenambakkam : 10.2 cm

: 10.2 cm Nungambakkam : 9.7 cm

: 9.7 cm Nandanam: 8.2 cm

The heavy rainfall is expected to continue through the day, with further downpours predicted as Cyclone Fengal makes landfall.

