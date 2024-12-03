Cyclone Fengal: Karnataka Faces Heavy Rain, Traffic Chaos And School Closures

Bengaluru and surrounding areas are facing heavy rainfall as Cyclone Fengal continues to disrupt the weather in Karnataka. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of continued rainfall over the next two days, affecting traffic, daily life, and local infrastructure.

Since Sunday evening, Bengaluru has been drenched in continuous downpours, with roads becoming submerged, leading to major traffic jams. Key routes like Mysuru Road, Tumakuru Road, and NICE Road were clogged with vehicles, and waterlogging worsened the gridlock, leaving commuters stranded for hours. The rain’s destructive power was felt beyond traffic delays, as a house in Chamrajpet, which had stood for over 70 years, collapsed under the pressure of the downpour. Fortunately, the elderly couple living there escaped unscathed, and emergency teams rushed to the scene.

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Bengaluru and nearby districts, predicting rainfall between 6 to 11 cm. Areas like Hassan, Mandya, and Ramanagara are expected to experience heavy showers, while Udupi, Chikmagalur, and Chikkaballapur have been placed under an orange alert due to anticipated very heavy rainfall, with up to 20 cm of rain. Schools and colleges in the affected districts have declared holidays, including Dakshina Kannada and Udupi, where all educational institutions will remain closed on December 3. The rain’s intensity has prompted authorities to warn fishermen not to venture into the sea until at least December 6.

The continuous rainfall and resulting damage, including the house collapse, have put the spotlight on the vulnerability of older buildings during extreme weather. The weather conditions also serve as a reminder of the ongoing risks posed by Cyclone Fengal’s remnants, which are likely to continue affecting the region in the coming days.

