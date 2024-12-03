Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, December 3, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Cyclone Fengal: Karnataka Faces Heavy Rain, Traffic Chaos And School Closures

Cyclone Fengal brings heavy rainfall, causing traffic chaos and school closures across Bengaluru and Karnataka. A house collapse in Chamrajpet highlights the risks.

Cyclone Fengal: Karnataka Faces Heavy Rain, Traffic Chaos And School Closures

Bengaluru and surrounding areas are facing heavy rainfall as Cyclone Fengal continues to disrupt the weather in Karnataka. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of continued rainfall over the next two days, affecting traffic, daily life, and local infrastructure.

Since Sunday evening, Bengaluru has been drenched in continuous downpours, with roads becoming submerged, leading to major traffic jams. Key routes like Mysuru Road, Tumakuru Road, and NICE Road were clogged with vehicles, and waterlogging worsened the gridlock, leaving commuters stranded for hours. The rain’s destructive power was felt beyond traffic delays, as a house in Chamrajpet, which had stood for over 70 years, collapsed under the pressure of the downpour. Fortunately, the elderly couple living there escaped unscathed, and emergency teams rushed to the scene.

MUST READ: Cyclone Fengal: Bengaluru To Experience Moderate Rainfall, Red Alert Issued In Northern Kerala

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Bengaluru and nearby districts, predicting rainfall between 6 to 11 cm. Areas like Hassan, Mandya, and Ramanagara are expected to experience heavy showers, while Udupi, Chikmagalur, and Chikkaballapur have been placed under an orange alert due to anticipated very heavy rainfall, with up to 20 cm of rain. Schools and colleges in the affected districts have declared holidays, including Dakshina Kannada and Udupi, where all educational institutions will remain closed on December 3. The rain’s intensity has prompted authorities to warn fishermen not to venture into the sea until at least December 6.

The continuous rainfall and resulting damage, including the house collapse, have put the spotlight on the vulnerability of older buildings during extreme weather. The weather conditions also serve as a reminder of the ongoing risks posed by Cyclone Fengal’s remnants, which are likely to continue affecting the region in the coming days.

ALSO READ: Five Medical Students Killed In Tragic Road Accident In Kerala

Filed under

Cyclone Fengal 2024 Cyclone Fengal December 2024 Heavy Rainfall

Advertisement

Also Read

Petition Filed To BAN Indian TV Channels In Bangladesh, Impacting Local Culture

Petition Filed To BAN Indian TV Channels In Bangladesh, Impacting Local Culture

Maharashtra: Shiv Sena Chief Eknath Shinde Hospitalized Amid Political Tensions

Maharashtra: Shiv Sena Chief Eknath Shinde Hospitalized Amid Political Tensions

PM Modi Calls CM MK Stalin, Assures Full Support For Flood Relief In Tamil Nadu

PM Modi Calls CM MK Stalin, Assures Full Support For Flood Relief In Tamil Nadu

Businessman Arrested For Setting Car Ablaze In Lajpat Nagar After Parking Dispute

Businessman Arrested For Setting Car Ablaze In Lajpat Nagar After Parking Dispute

Why South Korea Could Become The First Country To Disappear From Earth? The Reason Might Shock You

Why South Korea Could Become The First Country To Disappear From Earth? The Reason Might...

Entertainment

K-Drama Actor Park Min Jae Passes Away At 32 In China

K-Drama Actor Park Min Jae Passes Away At 32 In China

Allu Arjun Thanks AP CM As Pushpa 2 Sets Record Ticket Prices

Allu Arjun Thanks AP CM As Pushpa 2 Sets Record Ticket Prices

Bollywood Actor Vikrant Massey Calls It ‘A Day To Remember For Rest Of My Life’, But Not For His Retirement Announcement

Bollywood Actor Vikrant Massey Calls It ‘A Day To Remember For Rest Of My Life’,

When Did Daddy Yankee Meet Mireddys Gonzalez? Lesser Known Facts About Rapper’s Wife As He Announces DIVORCE

When Did Daddy Yankee Meet Mireddys Gonzalez? Lesser Known Facts About Rapper’s Wife As He

Who Is Daddy Yankee’s Wife? All About Mireddys Gonzalez As He Announces His Divorce After 20 Years Of Marriage

Who Is Daddy Yankee’s Wife? All About Mireddys Gonzalez As He Announces His Divorce After

Advertisement

Lifestyle

5 Stunning Beaches Near Delhi For A Relaxing Escape – CHECK IT OUT HERE

5 Stunning Beaches Near Delhi For A Relaxing Escape – CHECK IT OUT HERE

Not LOVE, Not HOPE—This 4-Letter Word Is Key To Start Your Dream Honeymoon

Not LOVE, Not HOPE—This 4-Letter Word Is Key To Start Your Dream Honeymoon

No Set Bedtime? Is Your Sleep Schedule Putting Your Heart At Risk?

No Set Bedtime? Is Your Sleep Schedule Putting Your Heart At Risk?

Are You Suffreing Endometriosis? 5 Signs Beyond Menstrual Cramps You Shouldn’t Ignore

Are You Suffreing Endometriosis? 5 Signs Beyond Menstrual Cramps You Shouldn’t Ignore

What Is Sledging? Understanding The Toxic Winter Dating Trend

What Is Sledging? Understanding The Toxic Winter Dating Trend

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox