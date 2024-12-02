Cyclone Fengal: Record Rain Hits Puducherry; Weakens, Heads to Kerala & Karnataka

Cyclone Fengal made landfall near Puducherry on November 30, 2024, and after causing significant damage, weakened as it moved west and northwest on December 1. The cyclone’s impact, however, continued to be felt as heavy rains lashed the union territory. Puducherry recorded its highest rainfall in over three decades, with rainfall levels reaching unprecedented figures. Despite its weakening, the cyclone caused widespread disruptions across the region, leading to a series of emergency responses.

The heavy rains triggered severe flooding in Puducherry, submerging streets and local infrastructure. Buses were seen parked in flooded depots, and many roads became impassable due to the rising waters. In response, the Indian Army and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were deployed for rescue operations. Boats were used to evacuate stranded residents from the flooded areas, while other necessary relief efforts continued around the clock. As a precautionary measure, schools and colleges in Puducherry were closed for December 2, and there were warnings of continued heavy rainfall in the coming days. The situation in the coastal areas of Tamil Nadu remained critical, with the authorities focusing on evacuation and relief measures.

IMD Updates on Cyclone’s Path and Forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a forecast stating that the remnants of Cyclone Fengal would continue to move west-northwest, gradually weakening into a well-marked low-pressure area over north interior Tamil Nadu by the morning of December 2. The low-pressure area is expected to emerge over the southeast and adjoining east-central Arabian Sea, off the coasts of Kerala and Karnataka, by December 3. The IMD also issued an orange alert for Bengaluru and its surrounding districts, anticipating rough weather conditions, with light to moderate rainfall expected to continue until December 5.

The heavy rainfall extended beyond Puducherry, affecting several districts in Tamil Nadu, including Villupuram, Cuddalore, Vellore, and Ranipet. The persistent downpours caused significant disruptions to daily life, including school and college closures in these areas. In addition, the University of Madras postponed its regular examinations scheduled for December 2 due to the weather conditions. The storm’s reach also impacted neighboring regions, with forecasts indicating further rainfall and strong winds that may continue to affect the state and surrounding areas.

Emergency Response and Relief Measures

As part of the ongoing relief efforts, Chief Minister MK Stalin highlighted the distribution of over 27,000 food packets through Amma canteens to those affected by the cyclone. While significant efforts were made to clear the waterlogged streets of Chennai, 21 of the city’s 23 subways had been cleared, and drainage systems were being repaired. The cyclone also severely impacted transportation, with train services, particularly the EMU trains, and air travel facing major disruptions. Thousands of passengers were stranded due to canceled flights, with some facing delays of up to 8 to 10 hours.

The rainfall resulted in the overflow of several lakes and dams across the affected regions. In Kanchipuram, 10 out of 381 lakes reached their full capacity, while 103 of the 528 lakes in Chengalpattu district also overflowed. This caused additional flooding and exacerbated the already strained infrastructure in these areas. Local authorities were working diligently to prevent further damage and manage the water levels in these lakes.

Human Toll and Strain on Infrastructure

Cyclone Fengal’s toll was felt not just in terms of rainfall and flooding but also in the number of lives lost. Reports indicated that the cyclone caused the deaths of 19 people between India and Sri Lanka. In Tamil Nadu, four fatalities were recorded, three of which were caused by electrocution in Chennai. Despite the widespread flooding and damage, Tamil Nadu’s state disaster management minister stated that the cyclone’s overall impact was less severe than initially feared. Still, the region’s infrastructure was severely taxed due to the volume of rainfall and the inability of the drainage systems to handle the sheer amount of water. Puducherry recorded a staggering 48.6 cm of rainfall in just 24 hours, putting immense pressure on local drainage systems, which failed to cope with the downpour, leading to extensive flooding and power outages.

As the cyclone weakened and moved westward, it continued to affect the coastal and Rayalaseema regions of Andhra Pradesh. Local governments were on high alert, with measures in place to prevent further damage and assist those in need. The situation remained fluid, and additional rains were expected to hit the region, prompting ongoing preparations and relief efforts.

Summary of the Situation

Cyclone Fengal’s passage has left a significant impact on southern India, particularly in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. The storm caused extreme weather conditions, including torrential rains and flooding, which led to the displacement of thousands of people. While the cyclone has weakened, the situation remains critical, especially with ongoing heavy rainfall in various parts of the region. Rescue and relief operations continue as the affected states work towards recovery. The event highlights the vulnerability of infrastructure in the face of extreme weather events and underscores the need for enhanced preparedness in disaster management.

