Saturday, November 30, 2024
Cyclone Fengal To Impact North Tamil Nadu-Puducherry As It Moves West-Northwest

The cyclonic storm Fengal on Saturday afternoon over the Southwest Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 13 km per hour during the past six hours over the same region near latitude 12.3 N and longitude 80.9 E.

Cyclone Fengal To Impact North Tamil Nadu-Puducherry As It Moves West-Northwest

The cyclonic storm Fengal on Saturday afternoon over the Southwest Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 13 km per hour during the past six hours over the same region near latitude 12.3 N and longitude 80.9 E, about 120 km north-northeast of Nagappattinam and 420 km north of Trincomalee, as per the Indian Meteorological Department.

The cyclonic storm is likely to move westwards and cross the north of Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram close to Puducherry as a cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 70 to 80 km per hour gusting to 90 km per hour during Friday evening.

Tiruvallur to Mayiladuthurai areas wind speed will be 70 to 90km on the time of landfall. On Sunday, Tiruvallur to Nagapattinam district coastal areas will receive 50 to 70km wind speed.

Meanwhile, with the cyclone approaching various districts of Tamil Nadu, heavy rain lashed in several parts of the state.

Visuals from Chennai showed roads inundated due to heavy rainfall.

vv

Several parts of Chennai city faced water logging issues.

Waterlog till ankle level in New Washermanpet, from Gemini flyover and mount road area and also Vehicles like Cars and Two wheelers are moving slowly and suffering to cross the water.

Due to Cyclone Fengal’s impact, many coastal areas witnessed changes in weather with gusty winds and rains. Chennai has witnessed incessant heavy to moderate rainfall from last night till this morning, which has caused rough sea conditions with strong winds.

The IMD said that Cyclone Fengal is being continuously monitored by the weather department from the Doppler weather radars at Chennai (S band), Sriharikota, and Chennai (X band) in addition to the satellite observations.

Given the cyclone, multiple airlines issued travel advisories and updates on their flight services due to heavy rains in Chennai.

Authorities have alerted and advised the fishermen not to venture into the sea due to the high waves and turbulent conditions. The public were also advised not to visit beaches in the metropolis, including Marina Beach, Pattinapakkam and Edward Elliot Beach. The tourist spots in Puducherry have been closed as a precautionary measure, owing to the cyclone.

(WITH ANI INPUTS)

ALSO READ: Cyclone Fengal Makes Landfall: Red Alerts Issued Across Tamil Nadu And Puducherry

