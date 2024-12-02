Cyclone Fengal Triggers Heavy Rainfall Across South Karnataka, Schools Closed, Orange Alert Issued For Several Districts

Cyclone Fengal triggers heavy rain across South Karnataka, with orange alerts issued for multiple districts. Schools and colleges closed in Mandya, Mysore, and Chikkaballapur due to heavy rainfall. (READ MORE BELOW)

Several districts in South Karnataka, including Bengaluru, are bracing for heavy downpours due to the ongoing impact of Cyclone Fengal, which has forced the meteorological department to issue a range of weather alerts across the region. The cyclone’s influence is expected to bring widespread rainfall, affecting the daily lives of residents and causing possible disruptions to public and private activities.

Orange and Yellow Alerts Issued for Multiple Districts

An orange alert has been declared for Chikkamagaluru, Chamarajanagar, Udupi, and Dakshina Kannada, warning of significant weather conditions that could lead to disruptions and damage. This level of alert highlights the need for the public to be prepared for heavy rainfall and its consequences. Furthermore, a yellow alert has been issued for several other districts, including Kodagu, Mysore, Ramanagara, and others, indicating the likelihood of severe weather, with residents urged to stay updated and take necessary precautions.

The cyclone is moving from northern inland Tamil Nadu towards the north Kerala-Karnataka coast, impacting the east-central Arabian Sea. This trajectory has prompted predictions of heavy rainfall, particularly in areas like Kodagu and Udupi.

Forecasted Heavy Rain and School Closures

As the cyclone continues to affect the region, authorities have anticipated very heavy rainfall across multiple districts, including Chikkamagaluru, Shimoga, and Mysore. Moderate showers are expected in several other districts, including Tumkur, Bengaluru, Chikkaballapur, and Kolar, while Hassan, Mandya, and Ramnagar could see scattered heavy rainfall.

In response to the weather conditions, schools and colleges in Mandya, Mysore, and Chikkaballapur have been declared closed for the day. In Chamarajanagar, an official holiday has been declared for all educational institutions, except degree colleges where examinations are underway, according to District Collector Shilpa Nag.

Weather Outlook for the Coming Days

The weather outlook for the coming days suggests that heavy rains will persist, particularly in districts like Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, Mysore, Kodagu, and Chamarajanagar. Tumkur, Bengaluru Rural, and the city of Bengaluru are likely to experience moderate rainfall, while light to moderate showers are expected in the northern parts of Karnataka and South Inland districts.

The weather in Bengaluru will be mostly cloudy with moderate to heavy rain expected at intervals. Fog may also be seen in the morning hours. The maximum temperature is expected to reach around 23°C, with a minimum of 20°C. On Wednesday, light to moderate rain is forecasted to affect districts like Uttara Kannada, Udupi, and Dakshina Kannada, along with a few places in Yadagiri, Raichur, and other regions.

The ongoing heavy rains and the cyclone’s path highlight the importance of preparedness in the face of extreme weather. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation, and further updates will be issued as needed to ensure the safety and well-being of residents in the affected districts.

As the cyclone moves across the region, it is essential for residents to stay informed about weather warnings, follow safety protocols, and heed any advisories issued by local authorities.

