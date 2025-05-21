Home
Thursday, May 22, 2025
Live Tv
Cyclonic Circulation Brings Sudden Storms To Delhi-NCR, Hail To Himachal: IMD Rules Out Pre-Monsoon Showers

Cyclonic circulation triggers rain, hail, and storms in Delhi-NCR and North India. IMD rules out pre-monsoon activity, but monsoon onset in Kerala is near.

Cyclonic Circulation Brings Sudden Storms To Delhi-NCR, Hail To Himachal: IMD Rules Out Pre-Monsoon Showers


North India saw a dramatic weather shift on Wednesday, with Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Chandigarh, and Himachal Pradesh moving rapidly from intense heat to dust storms, heavy rainfall, and hailstorms.

What Triggered the Sudden Weather Shift?

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the changes were caused by a cyclonic circulation over Haryana, intensified by moisture inflow from both the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal.

The circulation is embedded in an east-west trough stretching from Punjab to Bangladesh, leading to stormy weather across the north.

  • Daytime “feels-like” temperature hit 50°C

  • Within hours, temperature dropped to 30–37°C

  • Weather experts say this is not monsoon-related, but a regular May thunderstorm event

IMD Clarifies: Not Pre-Monsoon Showers

Despite the sudden rain and relief from heat, IMD clarified that these are not pre-monsoon showers, as the monsoon typically reaches Delhi around June 26. Instead, this is typical high-temperature thunderstorm activity for May.

Dust Storms and Red Alerts in Delhi and Haryana

  • Delhi-NCR saw dust storms, followed by rain and hail

  • The storm moved towards Gurugram, Noida, and Faridabad

  • IMD issued a red alert for parts of Haryana valid till 11:30 PM

  • Weather expected to return to normal within a few hours

Himachal Pradesh Faces Hailstorms and Traffic Disruptions

In Himachal Pradesh, severe thunderstorms, hail, and power outages were reported:

  • Shimla: Strong showers with visibility dropping to a few meters

  • Palampur, Sundernagar, Bhuntar, Murari Devi, Baijnath: Thunderstorms and hail

  • Kufri, Shimla: Gusty winds disrupted movement

The IMD issued an orange alert for Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, and Shimla districts, forecasting hail, lightning, and winds up to 60 km/h from May 24–25.

Monsoon Onset Near Kerala and Northeast

The IMD has projected the southwest monsoon to hit Kerala between May 22 and May 28. As of May 21, monsoon has advanced into:

  • South Arabian Sea, Maldives, Comorin area

  • South & Central Bay of Bengal

  • Parts of Northeast Bay of Bengal

The forecast shows favourable conditions for monsoon advance into Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Northeastern India in the coming days.

While unseasonal rainstorms brought temporary relief to North India, IMD maintains these are not pre-monsoon showers but seasonal thunderstorms. The real monsoon is on its way, with Kerala expected to see onset in the coming week, potentially marking an active monsoon season ahead.

