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Home > India News > DAC Clears Rs 1.10 lakh Crore For HMV, Light Choppers, Trawl Tanks And Other Equipment for Defence Forces

DAC Clears Rs 1.10 lakh Crore For HMV, Light Choppers, Trawl Tanks And Other Equipment for Defence Forces

The Indian Navy will procure Arudhra Radars, Design & Development and subsequent procurement of Marine Gas Turbines (MGT). Arudhra Radar will replace the existing Air Route Surveillance Radars at various Naval Air Stations and MGT, a warship propulsion system, will reduce dependency on foreign vendors.

The CBRN Recce Vehicles will be capable of detecting, identifying, monitoring and marking of areas contaminated with CBRN agents. (Representative image)
The CBRN Recce Vehicles will be capable of detecting, identifying, monitoring and marking of areas contaminated with CBRN agents. (Representative image)

Published By: Nakshab Khan
Published: Mon 2026-09-07 17:29 IST

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) on Monday granted in-principle administrative approval to various acquisition proposals of the Defence Forces at an estimated cost of about Rs 1,10,000 crore. The proposals were cleared under the chairmanship of Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh. For the Indian Army, approval was granted for the procurement of Chemical Biological Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Recce Vehicles, High Mobility Vehicles (HMV), Self-Propelled Mechanical Mine Layers (MML), Advanced Light Helicopters (ALHs), Trawl Tanks and Sarvatra Bridge System. 
 
The CBRN Recce Vehicles will be capable of detecting, identifying, monitoring and marking of areas contaminated with CBRN agents. The HMVs will enhance operational capabilities, logistic support and mobility in challenging terrains. 
 
The MMLs will achieve the desired operational capability in terms of fast and responsive minelaying in difficult terrains. The ALHs will execute complex missions across all terrains and operational situations for the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force. The Trawl Tanks and Bridge System will be utilised to provide composite crossings to fighting formations during operations in varied terrains.
 
The Indian Navy will procure Arudhra Radars, Design & Development and subsequent procurement of Marine Gas Turbines (MGT). Arudhra Radar will replace the existing Air Route Surveillance Radars at various Naval Air Stations and MGT, a warship propulsion system, will reduce dependency on foreign vendors.
 
For the Indian Air Force, approval was granted to various proposals to enhance the war-fighting capability of fighters, transports and helicopters. Approval was also accorded for procuring Ground-Based Multi-Purpose Jammer (GBMPJ) and installing Defence Forces Secure Access Card (DEFSAC) System. The GBMPJ will provide effective jamming against radars of adversaries and DEFSAC will replace existing paper based Identity Card/Passes/Permits with an interoperable Radio Frequency Identification-based smart cards system.
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DAC Clears Rs 1.10 lakh Crore For HMV, Light Choppers, Trawl Tanks And Other Equipment for Defence Forces

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DAC Clears Rs 1.10 lakh Crore For HMV, Light Choppers, Trawl Tanks And Other Equipment for Defence Forces

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DAC Clears Rs 1.10 lakh Crore For HMV, Light Choppers, Trawl Tanks And Other Equipment for Defence Forces

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DAC Clears Rs 1.10 lakh Crore For HMV, Light Choppers, Trawl Tanks And Other Equipment for Defence Forces
DAC Clears Rs 1.10 lakh Crore For HMV, Light Choppers, Trawl Tanks And Other Equipment for Defence Forces
DAC Clears Rs 1.10 lakh Crore For HMV, Light Choppers, Trawl Tanks And Other Equipment for Defence Forces
DAC Clears Rs 1.10 lakh Crore For HMV, Light Choppers, Trawl Tanks And Other Equipment for Defence Forces

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