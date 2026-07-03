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Home > India News > Kamikaze Drones Among Other Deadly Weapons In India’s Rs 52000 Cr Push For Defence Acquisition

Kamikaze Drones Among Other Deadly Weapons In India’s Rs 52000 Cr Push For Defence Acquisition

A medical protocol mistake during Jagdeep Dhankhar’s Jaipur visit sparked debate, even as he underwent successful heart treatment, including angioplasty and stent placement.

Kamikaze Drones Among Other Deadly Weapons In India’s Rs 52000 Cr Push For Defence Acquisition

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Last updated: Fri 2026-07-03 23:11 IST

India’s Defence Ministry has cleared one of its biggest defence procurement approvals in recent years, which is worth ₹52,000 crore. The Defence Acquisition Council has taken this decision in order to significantly strengthen India’s military readiness across land, air, and naval domains through advanced weapons and surveillance systems.
 
With this approval, India will have a wide range of capabilities such as anti-unmanned aerial systems, electronic warfare tools, very short-range air defence systems, and medium-range surface-to-air missile systems. These technologies are designed to counter evolving aerial threats, including drones and stand-off weapons, while improving battlefield awareness and response speed.
 

Boost for Army Anti-Tank and Missile Systems

For the Indian Army, the package includes indigenous systems such as man-portable anti-tank guided missiles developed by DRDO. Apart from this, the Army will also receive 100 launchers and 2,300 missiles along with simulators, which enhances its ability to counter armoured threats on the battlefield.
 
For the Indian Air Force, approval has been granted for high-altitude pseudo satellites, long-endurance unmanned aircraft capable of operating in the stratosphere. These systems will support persistent intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, and communication missions, improving India’s situational awareness from high altitudes.
 

Naval Modernisation and Indigenous Tech Push

The Navy will also benefit from multi-influence ground mines and shipborne unmanned aerial systems that enhance maritime surveillance and restrict enemy movement. In addition, a land-based testing facility for electric propulsion systems will support future naval technology development.
 
Officials noted that this round of approvals reflects India’s growing focus on indigenous defence production and modern warfare capabilities, particularly in counter-drone technology and unmanned systems. The new acquisitions are expected to enhance joint operations across the armed forces and improve strategic deterrence.
 

Understanding the Defence Acquisition Process

The Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) granted by the Defence Acquisition Council marks the first stage of India’s defence procurement process, after which proposals move to the Ministry of Finance and the Cabinet Committee on Security for final clearance. The meeting was attended by the newly appointed Chief of Defence Staff and the service chiefs, highlighting the importance of coordinated tri-service modernisation.
 

Strengthening National Security and Future Readiness

These procurements are expected to significantly enhance India’s preparedness against emerging regional security challenges while supporting the government’s push for Atmanirbhar Bharat in defence manufacturing, especially in areas of air defence, unmanned systems and surveillance technologies.
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Kamikaze Drones Among Other Deadly Weapons In India’s Rs 52000 Cr Push For Defence Acquisition
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Kamikaze Drones Among Other Deadly Weapons In India’s Rs 52000 Cr Push For Defence Acquisition
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