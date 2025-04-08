Daily Walks, Salt & Sugar Cut: Here Is Chandrababu Naidu’s Formula For A Healthier Andhra Pradesh

Chief Minister also encouraged people to walk at least 30 minutes a day and engage in 30 minutes of daily prayer or meditation, regardless of religion, to promote mental well-being and reduce stress.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has called on citizens to adopt a “thumb rule” for healthier living urging families to cut down on salt, oil, and sugar consumption to combat the rising burden of chronic diseases across the state.

Speaking at a high-level briefing at the Secretariat on Monday, Naidu emphasized preventive healthcare and lifestyle changes. “Make it a thumb rule: consume only 600 grams of salt, 2 litres of oil, and 3 kilograms of sugar per month for a family of four. Many diseases can be controlled this way,” he said, pointing out the link between high salt intake and cardiovascular and kidney-related ailments.

Alongside dietary restraint, the Chief Minister also encouraged people to walk at least 30 minutes a day and engage in 30 minutes of daily prayer or meditation, regardless of religion, to promote mental well-being and reduce stress.

Naidu highlighted the state’s alarming health statistics, revealing that 80% of Andhra Pradesh’s disease burden stems from 10 major health conditions. Cardiovascular diseases top the list, with a prevalence rate of 18–22%, followed by diabetes (12–15%), and respiratory illnesses (10–12%). Other prevalent diseases include chronic kidney disease, cancer, and infectious ailments.

Launch of Digital Health Nerve Centre (DiNC)

In a major step towards transforming public health delivery, Naidu also announced the launch of the Digital Health Nerve Centre (DiNC) a tech-driven platform designed to integrate health records, boost telemedicine access, and deliver predictive disease analytics.

The pilot phase will begin on June 15 in Kuppam, covering five mandals over three months. Phase two will expand the programme to 31 mandals in Chittoor district. The initiative, in partnership with Tata MD and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, aims to eventually reach all 26 districts over a 26-month period.

The DiNC will ensure 100% ABHA (Ayushman Bharat Health Account) coverage, offer specialist consultations via telemedicine, antenatal care alerts, and promote preventive health awareness through a dedicated mobile app.

Global Medi-City Coming Up in Amaravati

Looking ahead, the Chief Minister also announced an ambitious plan to establish a global medi-city in Amaravati, the state’s greenfield capital. This mega healthcare hub will host top international hospitals and aims to make Andhra Pradesh a major player in medical tourism.

The Amaravati Medi-City is part of a larger national initiative to develop 25 world-class medi-cities through a public-private partnership model in collaboration with the Union Government.

With this multi-pronged approach from promoting preventive health habits to leveraging digital health infrastructure and building medical tourism capacity Naidu aims to place Andhra Pradesh at the forefront of India’s healthcare transformation.

