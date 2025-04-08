Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, April 8, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Daily Walks, Salt & Sugar Cut: Here Is Chandrababu Naidu’s Formula For A Healthier Andhra Pradesh

Daily Walks, Salt & Sugar Cut: Here Is Chandrababu Naidu’s Formula For A Healthier Andhra Pradesh

Chief Minister also encouraged people to walk at least 30 minutes a day and engage in 30 minutes of daily prayer or meditation, regardless of religion, to promote mental well-being and reduce stress.

Daily Walks, Salt & Sugar Cut: Here Is Chandrababu Naidu’s Formula For A Healthier Andhra Pradesh

N. Chandrababu


Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has called on citizens to adopt a “thumb rule” for healthier living urging families to cut down on salt, oil, and sugar consumption to combat the rising burden of chronic diseases across the state.

Speaking at a high-level briefing at the Secretariat on Monday, Naidu emphasized preventive healthcare and lifestyle changes. “Make it a thumb rule: consume only 600 grams of salt, 2 litres of oil, and 3 kilograms of sugar per month for a family of four. Many diseases can be controlled this way,” he said, pointing out the link between high salt intake and cardiovascular and kidney-related ailments.

Alongside dietary restraint, the Chief Minister also encouraged people to walk at least 30 minutes a day and engage in 30 minutes of daily prayer or meditation, regardless of religion, to promote mental well-being and reduce stress.

Naidu highlighted the state’s alarming health statistics, revealing that 80% of Andhra Pradesh’s disease burden stems from 10 major health conditions. Cardiovascular diseases top the list, with a prevalence rate of 18–22%, followed by diabetes (12–15%), and respiratory illnesses (10–12%). Other prevalent diseases include chronic kidney disease, cancer, and infectious ailments.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Launch of Digital Health Nerve Centre (DiNC)

In a major step towards transforming public health delivery, Naidu also announced the launch of the Digital Health Nerve Centre (DiNC)  a tech-driven platform designed to integrate health records, boost telemedicine access, and deliver predictive disease analytics.

The pilot phase will begin on June 15 in Kuppam, covering five mandals over three months. Phase two will expand the programme to 31 mandals in Chittoor district. The initiative, in partnership with Tata MD and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, aims to eventually reach all 26 districts over a 26-month period.

The DiNC will ensure 100% ABHA (Ayushman Bharat Health Account) coverage, offer specialist consultations via telemedicine, antenatal care alerts, and promote preventive health awareness through a dedicated mobile app.

Global Medi-City Coming Up in Amaravati

Looking ahead, the Chief Minister also announced an ambitious plan to establish a global medi-city in Amaravati, the state’s greenfield capital. This mega healthcare hub will host top international hospitals and aims to make Andhra Pradesh a major player in medical tourism.

The Amaravati Medi-City is part of a larger national initiative to develop 25 world-class medi-cities through a public-private partnership model in collaboration with the Union Government.

With this multi-pronged approach from promoting preventive health habits to leveraging digital health infrastructure and building medical tourism capacity Naidu aims to place Andhra Pradesh at the forefront of India’s healthcare transformation.

ALSO READ: Fact Check: Was That Alcohol In The Viral Delhi Metro Video?

Filed under

chandrababu naidu Healthier Andhra Pradesh

A 17-year-old Class 12 st

Varanasi Gang-Rape Case: Class 12 Student Abducted, Assaulted By 23 Men Over a Week
Elon Musk

Elon Musk Is Secretly Pushing To Stop Donald Trump’s China Tariffs
Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh

Dubai Crown Prince In India-Here’s What To Expect From The High-Level Visit
newsx

World’s First De-Extincted Animal: Dire Wolves Return After 12,500 Years
South Korea is set to hol

South Korea to Hold Snap Presidential Election on June 3 After Suk Yeol’s Ouster
Telangana High Court uphe

Telangana High Court Upholds Death Sentence for Five in 2013 Hyderabad Twin Blasts Case
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Varanasi Gang-Rape Case: Class 12 Student Abducted, Assaulted By 23 Men Over a Week

Varanasi Gang-Rape Case: Class 12 Student Abducted, Assaulted By 23 Men Over a Week

Elon Musk Is Secretly Pushing To Stop Donald Trump’s China Tariffs

Elon Musk Is Secretly Pushing To Stop Donald Trump’s China Tariffs

Dubai Crown Prince In India-Here’s What To Expect From The High-Level Visit

Dubai Crown Prince In India-Here’s What To Expect From The High-Level Visit

World’s First De-Extincted Animal: Dire Wolves Return After 12,500 Years

World’s First De-Extincted Animal: Dire Wolves Return After 12,500 Years

South Korea to Hold Snap Presidential Election on June 3 After Suk Yeol’s Ouster

South Korea to Hold Snap Presidential Election on June 3 After Suk Yeol’s Ouster

Entertainment

L2 Empuraan Box Office Day 12: Mohanlal’s Big-Budget Film Crosses ₹100 Cr

L2 Empuraan Box Office Day 12: Mohanlal’s Big-Budget Film Crosses ₹100 Cr

Amir And Salman Duo Film, ‘Andaz Apna Apna’ Is Re-Releasing, Check The Date

Amir And Salman Duo Film, ‘Andaz Apna Apna’ Is Re-Releasing, Check The Date

Netflix Binge-Watcher’s Nightmare: A Rs 1 Lakh Fine For Watching New Shows In The UK!

Netflix Binge-Watcher’s Nightmare: A Rs 1 Lakh Fine For Watching New Shows In The UK!

Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: This Update On Yash playing Ravan in Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi’s film Will Blow Your Mind!

Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: This Update On Yash playing Ravan in Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi’s film

The White Lotus Season 3 Ends With Shocking Twists In Thailand: What’s Next In Season 4?

The White Lotus Season 3 Ends With Shocking Twists In Thailand: What’s Next In Season

Lifestyle

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You Cool And Hydrated

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide To Help You Understand Better

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank Ideas

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank