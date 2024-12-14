Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, December 14, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Dak Sewa Is Jan Sewa, Scindia Says Dept Of Posts’ To Soon Go Digital

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Saturday said the Department of Posts is going through a business process restructuring exercise to transition to a digital platform as he asserted that Dak Sewa is Jan Sewa (postal service is public service).

Dak Sewa Is Jan Sewa, Scindia Says Dept Of Posts’ To Soon Go Digital

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Saturday said the Department of Posts is going through a business process restructuring exercise to transition to a digital platform as he asserted that Dak Sewa is Jan Sewa (postal service is public service).

Speaking on the occasion of the 50th Foundation Day of Indian Post & Telecommunication Accounts and Finance Service, the minister said the shift is particularly relevant in the context of e-commerce growth, positioning the department to lead in this emerging business avenue.

“Our department is going to go digital. Our department is going through a business process restructuring exercise, where we will transform ourselves in the days to come into a logistics corporation, where we must become the leaders in the world, with a new business avenue that is growing in terms of e-commerce,” he said.

He noted that the Department of Posts today is the largest distribution network across the world, with 1,64,000 post offices.

“We serve the common man…Not only officers sitting in Dak Bhawan, but my grameen (rural) Dak Sewak … who on the field goes from house to house…he is the epitome of the slogans — Dak Sewa is a Jan Sewa,” he said.

The digital transformation aligns with India’s broader goals of bridging the digital divide and enhancing access to information for all citizens, he said.

India has made remarkable strides in telecommunications, achieving a penetration rate exceeding 86 per cent, the minister said, adding that innovation, inclusivity, and security should be taken as guiding principles for future developments.

The minister further spoke on the transformative journey of the telecommunications sector over the past 50 years and acknowledged the critical contributions of various stakeholders..

“We were dependent fully on foreign technology. We were limited to the landline phones…we were used to manual switching systems, and mobile technology was a very, very distant dream, and in that environment, it is this cadre (IP&TAFS) that has formed the very backbone of our telecom sector,strengthening us financially and empowering us to look at new fields of development,” he said.

It will be a quantum leap for the country as it moves from terrestrial networks to non-terrestrial networks, he added.

He said the country has experienced remarkable growth in internet and broadband subscriptions over the past decade.

“10 years ago, we had 250 million internet subscribers. Today, we have 954 million internet subscribers. Every single person in this country would only consume 1 GB of data. Today, the average GB of data consumed is 20 GB. Broadband subscribers have increased from 60 million to 924 million.”

“India followed the world in 4G, it marched with the world in 5G, and it will lead the world in 6G,” Scindia reiterated his statement.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar was also present at the occasion.

ALSO READ:Veteran Congress Leader E.V.K.S. Elangovan Passes Away At 73

Filed under

Dak Sewa I POSTAL SERVICE

Advertisement

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G Gets ₹38,000 Discount, Now Available For Just ₹4,353/Month– Find Out Where!

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G Gets ₹38,000 Discount, Now Available For Just ₹4,353/Month– Find Out...

Bengaluru Techie Suicide Case: Wife, Relatives File Bail Pleas In Allahabad HC

Bengaluru Techie Suicide Case: Wife, Relatives File Bail Pleas In Allahabad HC

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Slams Congress, Accuses Of ‘Murdering’ Constitution, Neglecting Ambedkar

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Slams Congress, Accuses Of ‘Murdering’ Constitution, Neglecting Ambedkar

Rahul Gandhi Slams BJP, Compares Party’s Actions To Dronacharya-Eklavya Tale

Rahul Gandhi Slams BJP, Compares Party’s Actions To Dronacharya-Eklavya Tale

‘One Nation, One Election’ Bills To Be Introduced In Lok Sabha On Monday

‘One Nation, One Election’ Bills To Be Introduced In Lok Sabha On Monday

Entertainment

Neetu Kapoor Gets Emotional As She Misses Rishi Kapoor At Raj Kapoor’s Centenary Celebration

Neetu Kapoor Gets Emotional As She Misses Rishi Kapoor At Raj Kapoor’s Centenary Celebration

Is Barbie Sequel FINALLY Happening? Studio Denies Reports Amidst Growing Buzz!

Is Barbie Sequel FINALLY Happening? Studio Denies Reports Amidst Growing Buzz!

Viral Letter From Sandhya Theatre Trending On X: What’s Behind The Buzz?

Viral Letter From Sandhya Theatre Trending On X: What’s Behind The Buzz?

THROWBACK: A Criminal Case Was Once Filed Against Shah Rukh Khan For Allegedly Causing Stampede In Vadodara, Leaving One Dead

THROWBACK: A Criminal Case Was Once Filed Against Shah Rukh Khan For Allegedly Causing Stampede

Allu Arjun Arrested In Pushpa 2 Premiere Stampede Case: A Complete Timeline Of Tragic Events – EXPLAINED!

Allu Arjun Arrested In Pushpa 2 Premiere Stampede Case: A Complete Timeline Of Tragic Events

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

Did Ice Cream Originate In Persia? Unveiling History Of Bastani

Did Ice Cream Originate In Persia? Unveiling History Of Bastani

Can Coffee Help You Live Longer? A Long-Term Study Uncovers The Truth

Can Coffee Help You Live Longer? A Long-Term Study Uncovers The Truth

Chicken Soup, Zinc, And Home Remedies: Can Home Remedies Cure Common Cold?

Chicken Soup, Zinc, And Home Remedies: Can Home Remedies Cure Common Cold?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox