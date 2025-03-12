Home
Wednesday, March 12, 2025
Dalit Groom Assaulted, Forced to Step Down from Horse at Gunpoint in Agra; Three Booked

According to the complaint filed by Mukesh Nigam, father of the 22-year-old groom Vishal Nigam, the accused, identified as Vishnu Sharma and two others, attacked Vishal with the butt of a pistol, demanding that he step down from his horse and walk.

Dalit Groom Assaulted, Forced to Step Down from Horse at Gunpoint in Agra; Three Booked


A Dalit groom in Agra was allegedly assaulted and forced to walk to his wedding venue after being threatened at gunpoint by three men, who also hurled casteist slurs and vandalized portraits of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and Gautam Buddha.

The incident took place on March 6 in the Azizpur area of Dhanoli town under Malpura police station limits but came to light on March 10 when an FIR was registered. According to the complaint filed by Mukesh Nigam, father of the 22-year-old groom Vishal Nigam, the accused, identified as Vishnu Sharma and two others, attacked Vishal with the butt of a pistol, demanding that he step down from his horse and walk.

Attack on Groom and Wedding Procession

The situation escalated when the accused noticed portraits of Dr. Ambedkar and Gautam Buddha displayed in the wedding procession. Enraged, they shattered the glass frames of the pictures and threatened to disperse the gathering forcefully. Out of fear, the groom and the baratis continued on foot, with the wedding band remaining silent.

When Vishal’s 70-year-old grandfather, Gyan Singh, attempted to intervene, he too was allegedly attacked by the accused. The altercation began when the accused, who were traveling in a vehicle, honked for passage but became furious upon encountering the procession. Stepping out of their vehicle, they brandished a gun and began abusing the wedding party.

Police Action and Case Registration

Following the complaint, a case was registered against the accused under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including:

  • Section 115(2) – Voluntarily causing hurt
  • Section 352 – Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace
  • Section 351(1) – Criminal intimidation
  • Section 324 – Mischief

Additionally, charges were filed under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Saiyyan Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Devesh Singh confirmed that the FIR was lodged on March 10 after authorities were made aware of the incident. Police are now investigating the matter, and efforts are underway to apprehend the accused.

