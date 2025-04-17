Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, April 17, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Dalit Student In Tamil Nadu’s Tirunelveli Attacked Again, A Year After Brutal Caste-Based Assault

Dalit Student In Tamil Nadu’s Tirunelveli Attacked Again, A Year After Brutal Caste-Based Assault

Police officials reached the scene and took Chinnadurai to the District Government Hospital, where he received treatment for his injuries.

Dalit Student In Tamil Nadu’s Tirunelveli Attacked Again, A Year After Brutal Caste-Based Assault


A year after surviving a brutal caste-based assault by his schoolmates, a Dalit student from Tamil Nadu has been attacked again this time by a gang of four men who allegedly tried to rob him in Kokkirakulam, Tirunelveli.

Chinnadurai, a First Year B.Com student, had made headlines in 2023 when he was assaulted by a group of schoolmates allegedly for outperforming them academically. The attackers had barged into his home and beat him up. His then 13-year-old sister was also injured while trying to protect him. Despite the trauma, Chinnadurai recovered, scored 78 per cent in his Class 12 exams, and began his college education.

However, on the evening of Wednesday, April 16, the student once again became a victim of violence. According to the district police, Chinnadurai left home around 6:15 PM to meet a friend in Palayamkottai. By 7:30 PM, his mother received a distressing call from an unknown number informing her that her son had been attacked.

Police officials reached the scene and took Chinnadurai to the District Government Hospital, where he received treatment for his injuries. In his statement, Chinnadurai said he had gone to meet a friend he had connected with on Instagram when he was surrounded by four men who demanded money. When he told them he had none, they reportedly assaulted him and took his phone.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Investigators say Chinnadurai was unable to provide access to his Instagram account for verification, citing he couldn’t recall the password or recover his email.

Chinnadurai has since returned home, and a police investigation is currently underway. Authorities are probing whether this latest attack was a targeted caste-based assault or a case of attempted robbery.

ALSO READ: Waqf Act Is ‘Unconstitutional, Violates Federalism’ Says Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Filed under

Dalit Student Attack Tamil Nadu caste crime

Amid ongoing legal and po

‘Waqf Board Is A Statutory Body, Not a Religious One’: Jagdambika Pal Defends Government’s Stand...
Homeland Security Secreta

Harvard To No Longer Host International Students? Why The Ivy League University Could Lose Eligibility...
A year after surviving a

Dalit Student In Tamil Nadu’s Tirunelveli Attacked Again, A Year After Brutal Caste-Based Assault
newsx

‘They Found Nothing’, AAP’s Durgesh Pathak Slams CBI Raid, Calls Out BJP’s ‘Fear Game’
newsx

Shein And Temu Raise Prices, Here’s How Trump’s Trade Move Is Costing The Fast Fashion...
Kerala Chief Minister Pin

Waqf Act Is ‘Unconstitutional, Violates Federalism’ Says Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

‘Waqf Board Is A Statutory Body, Not a Religious One’: Jagdambika Pal Defends Government’s Stand | NewsX Exclusive

‘Waqf Board Is A Statutory Body, Not a Religious One’: Jagdambika Pal Defends Government’s Stand...

Harvard To No Longer Host International Students? Why The Ivy League University Could Lose Eligibility To Enroll Foreigners

Harvard To No Longer Host International Students? Why The Ivy League University Could Lose Eligibility...

‘They Found Nothing’, AAP’s Durgesh Pathak Slams CBI Raid, Calls Out BJP’s ‘Fear Game’

‘They Found Nothing’, AAP’s Durgesh Pathak Slams CBI Raid, Calls Out BJP’s ‘Fear Game’

Shein And Temu Raise Prices, Here’s How Trump’s Trade Move Is Costing The Fast Fashion Consumers

Shein And Temu Raise Prices, Here’s How Trump’s Trade Move Is Costing The Fast Fashion...

Waqf Act Is ‘Unconstitutional, Violates Federalism’ Says Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Waqf Act Is ‘Unconstitutional, Violates Federalism’ Says Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Entertainment

Caught On CCTV: Actor Shine Tom Chacko Flees Hotel During Drug Raid After Vincy Aloshious Explosive Accusations

Caught On CCTV: Actor Shine Tom Chacko Flees Hotel During Drug Raid After Vincy Aloshious

Why Has Lebanon Banned Gal Gadot’s Snow White? Disney’s Film Faces Heat Due To ‘Israel Boycott List’

Why Has Lebanon Banned Gal Gadot’s Snow White? Disney’s Film Faces Heat Due To ‘Israel

Is Samay Raina Coming With A New Season Of India’s Got Latent Despite The Controversy? Ranveer Allahbadia Says Comedian Will Come Back Soon

Is Samay Raina Coming With A New Season Of India’s Got Latent Despite The Controversy?

Why A Fatwa Has Been Issued Against Thalapathy Vijay? Sunni Muslim Body Makes A Shocking Claim

Why A Fatwa Has Been Issued Against Thalapathy Vijay? Sunni Muslim Body Makes A Shocking

Natalie Portman Recalls Being ‘Really Sexualized’ As A Child Actor: That’s Not The Kind Of Girl You Attack

Natalie Portman Recalls Being ‘Really Sexualized’ As A Child Actor: That’s Not The Kind Of

Lifestyle

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave