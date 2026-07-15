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Home > India News > What Caused Massive Fire at Dalmia School in Mumbai? Library, Auditorium and Labs Gutted | Watch

What Caused Massive Fire at Dalmia School in Mumbai? Library, Auditorium and Labs Gutted | Watch

A massive fire at Dalmia School in Mira Road near Mumbai damaged the auditorium, library, laboratories and classrooms. Students and staff were safely evacuated, with no injuries reported.

A massive fire at Dalmia School in Mira Road near Mumbai. Photo: Video Grab
A massive fire at Dalmia School in Mira Road near Mumbai. Photo: Video Grab

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: Wed 2026-07-15 15:18 IST

Dalmia School Fire: A massive fire broke out at Dalmia School in Mira Road, near Mumbai on Wednesday morning with visible thick black smoke heading up into the sky, along with serious damage to the school structure. The blaze looked like it was mostly contained to the top floor, and it ended up damaging the library, the auditorium, the laboratories, and also a bunch of classrooms. From videos that were shared by people nearby, massive clouds of smoke were seen rising from the school as firefighters rushed in to get the flames under control. School officials quickly evacuated the students and staff. As of now, no injuries or deaths have been reported.

Massive Fire Erupts at Dalmia School in Mumbai

As per the initial reports, the fire broke out around 6 am. Thick black smoke could be seen climbing from the top floor of the school, which sits near the ISKCON Temple in Mira Road, while flames kept spreading through a big section of the building.

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Chief Fire Officer Prakash Borade told PTI that the fire first began in the school’s auditorium and later moved into the battery backup room on the sixth floor. The auditorium and that battery space were both badly damaged.

To rein in the situation, eight fire engines along with four water tankers were rushed to the site. Firefighters fought the flames for close to 90 minutes before they finally managed to get things under control.

After that, fire brigade teams kept spraying water for a few more hours, just to ensure the fire didn’t creep into other areas of the school. Cooling operations were also done after the flames were under control.



What Caused Dalmia School Fire 

The main reason behind the fire is still not known, officials said. They also noted that once the cooling operation is finished, a thorough investigation will be carried out, so they can figure out what sparked the blaze.

Several videos from the scene surfaced on social media. The viral clips show thick black smoke rising high into the sky as several fire tenders rush to the school. Firefighters were visible using hydraulic ladders to reach the upper floors and bring the flames under control.

The fire left major damage across several areas of the school. This included the library, the auditorium, the science laboratories and a number of classrooms. Now, authorities will inspect the building to determine the complete scale of the structural harm.

Also Read: Who Is Seediri Appalaraju’s Son? Aarav Surrenders in Andhra Hit-and-Run Case After Trying to Frame Friend 

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What Caused Massive Fire at Dalmia School in Mumbai? Library, Auditorium and Labs Gutted | Watch
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What Caused Massive Fire at Dalmia School in Mumbai? Library, Auditorium and Labs Gutted | Watch
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