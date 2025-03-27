Home
Thursday, March 27, 2025
Dangerous ‘Dare Game’ In Gujarat School Leaves 25 Students Injured

Following the revelation, a parent-teacher meeting was convened to discuss the matter. However, worried parents later approached the police, demanding a thorough investigation.

In a shocking incident, around 25 students from a government primary school in Gujarat’s Amreli district allegedly injured themselves with a pencil sharpener blade as part of a ‘dare game’. The incident, which involved students from classes 5 to 7 at Mota Munjiyasar Primary School in Bagasara, has raised serious concerns about student safety and mental health awareness.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) Jayvir Gadhvi, the students engaged in a challenge where they had to either inflict self-injuries or pay ₹10 if they refused. “Around 20-25 students sustained injuries on their hands,” Gadhvi confirmed. The matter came to light when a concerned parent alerted the school authorities.

Parents Demand Probe; Authorities Step In

Following the revelation, a parent-teacher meeting was convened to discuss the matter. However, worried parents later approached the police, demanding a thorough investigation. Officials have assured that a detailed report will be submitted to the District Education Officer (DEO).

No Criminal Intent Found, But Investigation Continues

Police have stated that no criminal intent has been identified so far. However, they have assured appropriate action if any criminal aspects emerge. With approximately 300 students enrolled in the school, authorities are now prioritizing mental health awareness to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Counseling and Awareness Initiatives Planned

District Primary Education Officer (DPEO) Kishore Miyani said that counseling sessions will be conducted for the affected students. “We will hold discussions with teachers and parents to understand the factors that led to this incident. It is essential to identify what motivated the students to engage in such behavior,” Miyani stated.

ALSO READ: Kunal Kamra Slams Media ‘Vultures’ Calls Them ‘A Miscommunication Arm Of The Ruling Party’

