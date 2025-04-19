Home
Sunday, April 20, 2025
  Home»
  India»
  • Darbhanga Teen Declared Dead Returns Home After 70 Days, Claims He Was Kidnapped to Nepal

Darbhanga Teen Declared Dead Returns Home After 70 Days, Claims He Was Kidnapped to Nepal

In a dramatic turn of events, a 17-year-old boy from Bihar’s Darbhanga, who had been presumed dead and even cremated, returned home alive after 70 days. The incident has left the local administration scrambling for answers.

Darbhanga Teen Declared Dead Returns Home After 70 Days, Claims He Was Kidnapped to Nepal


In a dramatic turn of events, a 17-year-old boy from Bihar’s Darbhanga, who had been presumed dead and even cremated, returned home alive after 70 days. The incident has left the local administration scrambling for answers.

Cremated by Mistake

The boy was reported missing on February 8 by his family at Mabbi police station. On February 26, police recovered a mutilated body—missing a hand and leg—on the railway tracks in the Allapatti area. The body was beyond recognition, but officials confirmed it as that of the missing teenager and handed it over to the family for cremation. Compensation of ₹4 lakh was also granted to the boy’s relatives.

However, the mystery took an unexpected turn on Thursday when the boy suddenly appeared before the Darbhanga District Court and stated that he had been kidnapped.

He told the court that while playing cricket in his locality, a group of unknown individuals forced a cloth over his mouth, after which he lost consciousness. He later discovered he had been taken across the border to Nepal. The teen claimed he eventually escaped captivity and informed his brother via video call, who then brought him back to India.

Rather than contacting the police upon his return, the boy chose to go directly to the court. Authorities are now investigating the kidnapping claim and trying to identify the person who was mistakenly cremated.

