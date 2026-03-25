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Home > India News > ‘Dares To Call My Brother…’ Chief Justice Surya Kant Warns Of Criminal Contempt Over Attempt To Contact His Family To Challenge His Decision

‘Dares To Call My Brother…’ Chief Justice Surya Kant Warns Of Criminal Contempt Over Attempt To Contact His Family To Challenge His Decision

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant issued a stern warning over alleged interference in a judicial order, hinting at criminal contempt action.

Chief Justice Surya Kant (IMAGE: X)
Chief Justice Surya Kant (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: March 25, 2026 17:36:35 IST

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‘Dares To Call My Brother…’ Chief Justice Surya Kant Warns Of Criminal Contempt Over Attempt To Contact His Family To Challenge His Decision

In a scathing and stern comment, the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant has criticized the move to question the order passed by him and has also hinted at the possibility of criminal contempt.

CJI Surya Kant Warns of Contempt Over Interference Claim

While hearing the case of medical admission, the CJI narrated the shocking incident: “Someone called my brother and asked him how I passed the order. Why should there not be contempt proceedings against him?”

While addressing the lawyer who was representing the Haryana government, the CJI said, “He dares to call my brother and question how the CJI has passed the order? Will he dictate terms to me? You must verify this, and as a lawyer, you should first withdraw.”

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While giving the stern warning, the CJI said, “Even if he hides outside the country, I know how to deal with him. Never ever do this again. I have dealt with these kinds of people for the last 23 years.”

Controversy in Supreme Court

It has to be noted that the case was related to the petition filed by the petitioner who sought the benefit of the Buddhist minority quota for the postgraduate course in the Buddhist minority institution of medical college in Meerut, which has been recognized

Their admissions to the medical college were also suspended following a notification issued by the Uttar Pradesh government.

Taking a critical view of the case, the bench said, “This is a new kind of fraud. Don’t make us say more.” This was also remarked by the CJI.

CJI Warns Against Questioning Judicial Orders

The court also raised a question regarding how the candidates belonging to the Punia Jat community, who are traditionally considered to fall in the General Category, were issued minority certificates after several attempts as non-minority candidates.

While dismissing the case, the court also underscored the implications of the case. “You want to snatch the rights of minorities. You belong to one of the most prosperous communities – be proud of your merit.” This was also remarked by the Chief Justice.

Meerut Admission Case: CJI Warns Against Questioning Judicial Orders 

Another judge, Justice Bagchi, also raised a question regarding the timing of conversion: “He became a Buddhist just before examination?”

Taking a critical view of the case, the court also raised a question regarding how the certificates were issued and asked, “How did the sub-divisional officer of Hisar grant these certificates?”

As a result, the top court has asked the Chief Secretary of Haryana to provide guidelines for issuing certificates.

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‘Dares To Call My Brother…’ Chief Justice Surya Kant Warns Of Criminal Contempt Over Attempt To Contact His Family To Challenge His Decision

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‘Dares To Call My Brother…’ Chief Justice Surya Kant Warns Of Criminal Contempt Over Attempt To Contact His Family To Challenge His Decision

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‘Dares To Call My Brother…’ Chief Justice Surya Kant Warns Of Criminal Contempt Over Attempt To Contact His Family To Challenge His Decision
‘Dares To Call My Brother…’ Chief Justice Surya Kant Warns Of Criminal Contempt Over Attempt To Contact His Family To Challenge His Decision
‘Dares To Call My Brother…’ Chief Justice Surya Kant Warns Of Criminal Contempt Over Attempt To Contact His Family To Challenge His Decision
‘Dares To Call My Brother…’ Chief Justice Surya Kant Warns Of Criminal Contempt Over Attempt To Contact His Family To Challenge His Decision

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