Dargah Heads From Across Country Meets Union Ministers In Support Of Operation Sindoor

A delegation of Dargah heads from across the country met with multiple union ministers to express support for Operation Sindoor, which targeted multiple terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu Kashmir (PoK).

The delegation that met Union Ministers on Sunday was led by the Chairman Of The All India Sufi Sajjadanashin Council, Syed Naseruddin Chishti.

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla was also part of the delegation that went to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s residence on Sunday and then met with Union Ministers Kiren Rijiju and Arjun Meghwal.

“Today, under the leadership of Chairman Of The All India Sufi Sajjadanshin Council, Syed Naseruddin Chishti, this delegation represented the most prominent dargahs of our country from north to south, from west to east, from different dargahs,” Poonwalla told reporters after the meeting.

“The delegation went to the residence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, then they reached out to the Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju and now to Law Minister Arjun Meghwal,” he added.

The BJP spokesperson said the main purpose of the visit was to discuss Pahalgam and express support for India’s response against Pakistan, Operation Sindoor.

“The main purpose of this delegation was to talk about Pahalgam, which was done by Pakistan-sponsored terrorism; it was an attack on humanity and Indianness. Strongly condemning that, our Air Force launched Operation Sindoor, showing the military power of India,” he added.

Praising Prime Minister’s policy of zero tolerance on terrorism, he added, “Under the leadership of PM Modi, a government with strong political will has given a befitting reply to Pakistan-sponsored terrorism today and a new doctrine was established, which is giving a reply to bullets with bullets.”

Both Union Ministers Rijiju and Meghwal posted on X about the delegation led by Chishti.

“Delegation of top Sufi and Dargah clerics from across India came to express gratitude and support for #OpSindoor. The delegation resolved to support the Indian Armed Forces and Government in every platform in fight against terrorism,” Rijiju posted on X.

Saying that the delegation expressed support for India’s retaliation, Rijiju said, “These heads of prominent Dargahs delegation from across India said “Ab ghar me ghuskar aatankwadi ko maarenge- is the new normal. By destroying the terror camps inside Pakistan and killing terrorists, our brave forces have made every Indian’s head rise with pride.”

Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said, “Delegations from major Sufi sects and dargahs from across the country met us and praised the valour of our armed forces and the national welfare measures taken by the Modi government. They supported the decisive action taken against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism under Operation Sindoor and appreciated the resolve of the Modi Government to crack down on terrorism.”

(Except the headline, nothing has been edited by NewsX, Inputs taken from ANI)

Advertisement · Scroll to continue