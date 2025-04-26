‘Dariya Mein Ya Toh Hamara ‘Paani’ Bahega, Ya Phir Unka ‘Khoon’: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s Threat To India

In the wake of escalating tensions following a deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari delivered a fiery warning to India regarding the Indus Water Treaty.

In the wake of escalating tensions following a deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari delivered a threat to India regarding the Indus Water Treaty.

“Dariya mein ya toh hamara ‘paani’ bahega, ya phir unka (India) ‘khoon’,” Bhutto declared, responding to India’s decision to suspend the decades-old water-sharing agreement.

India Suspends Indus Waters Treaty After Pahalgam Attack

The Indian government announced the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty on April 23. The Ministry of External Affairs cited Pakistan’s ongoing support for cross-border terrorism as the primary reason behind this bold step.

India has formally informed Pakistan of this decision through an official letter. The Secretary of the Ministry of Jal Shakti, Devashree Mukherjee, communicated the decision to her Pakistani counterpart, Syed Ali Murtaza.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The letter outlines the Government of India’s move to seek modifications to the treaty, stating that various foundational elements have evolved significantly since the treaty’s inception in 1960.

Demographic shifts, the urgent need for clean energy, and changing water distribution patterns were highlighted as major factors that now necessitate a review.

India accused Pakistan of not honoring its end of the agreement, particularly by fostering terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. This, the Indian government says, has prevented the full use of its rights under the treaty.

According to the MEA, “any treaty must be upheld in good faith,” but Pakistan’s actions represent a breach of that principle.

Bhutto Reacts, Claims Indus River Belongs to Pakistan

Reacting to India’s move, Bhutto posted a message on X while standing by the Indus River in Sukkur.

“India has blamed Pakistan for the Pahalgam tragedy. To hide its weaknesses and fool its people, Modi has made false allegations and has unilaterally suspended the Indus Waters Treaty, under which India has acknowledged that the Indus belongs to Pakistan. I would like to stand here in Sukkur by the Indus and tell India that the Indus is ours and the Indus will remain ours, whether water flows in this Indus or their blood,” he said.

Bhutto’s statement adds another layer of hostility between the two nations at a time of heightened sensitivity over terrorism and territorial concerns.

Indian Government Moves Swiftly to Enforce Treaty Suspension

Following the announcement, Jal Shakti Minister CR Paatil held urgent meetings on April 24 to fast-track implementation of the suspension.

These discussions were part of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, also attended by Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar.

Under the original Indus Waters Treaty, Pakistan was given rights to the western rivers — Indus, Jhelum, and Chenab — while India retained control over the eastern rivers — Ravi, Beas, and Sutlej.

With the treaty now on hold, the future of this critical water-sharing agreement is uncertain, and tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbors continue to rise.

ALSO READ: Jammu And Kashmir: Security Forces Heighten Vigilance In Rajouri Sector