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Home > India News > Datia By-Election: How to Check Your Polling Booth-Step By Step Guide

Datia By-Election: How to Check Your Polling Booth-Step By Step Guide

Datia By-Election 2026: Don’t know your polling booth? Follow this simple step-by-step guide to check your voting centre online, via SMS, or through the Voter Helpline app.

Datia By-Election 2026 (Image: ANI)
Datia By-Election 2026 (Image: ANI)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Wed 2026-07-29 17:19 IST

The submission of nomination papers for the by-poll in Datia has put the battle between the BJP and the Congress in the Datia assembly constituency into a frenzy, as both political parties have submitted their nomination papers. Both candidates from the two political parties submitted their nomination papers on Monday, July 13, 2026.

Ashutosh Tiwari of the BJP submitted his nomination papers in the Datia district collector’s office in the presence of Mohan Yadav, Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Hemant Khandelwal, BJP state president, and the state in-charge, Mahendra Singh.

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Narottam Mishra, who is the former Home Minister of Madhya Pradesh and had been holding the seat of Datia for three consecutive terms, was also present. Protests were organised earlier against Narottam Mishra, as his name was not included in the list of BJP nominees for the by-elections.

The other nominee for the Datia seat from Congress is Ghanshyam Singh, who is a former MLA of Sewda constituency.

About Datia Assembly Constituency

Datia Assembly Constituency is one of the 230 constituencies of Madhya Pradesh’s Vidhan Sabha. This is the 22nd constituency of the state, and it falls within the Datia district.

This assembly constituency comprises the entire Datia Municipality and some parts of Datia tehsil. The constituency falls under the Bhind Lok Sabha constituency and contains seven more Vidhan Sabha constituencies.

As the by-polls get the focus, people are gearing up to cast their votes. It is important that people know the location of their polling booth.

How to Check Datia By-Election Polling Booth Details Online

Voters can check their polling station details through official Election Commission platforms. Follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Verify Your Name in the Electoral Roll

Before finding your polling booth, confirm that your name is registered as a voter.

  • Visit the National Voter Service Portal.
  • Select the ‘Search in Electoral Roll’ option.
  • Enter your personal details or EPIC (Elector Photo Identity Card) number.
  • Submit the details to check your voter registration status.

Step 2: Find Your Polling Station Through ECI Website

  • After confirming your name in the voter list, follow these steps:
  • Visit the Election Commission’s electoral search portal.
  • Enter your EPIC number and select your state.
  • Complete the captcha verification.
  • Click on the search option.

Your polling booth name, location, and address will appear on the screen.

Step 3: Use Voter Helpline App to Check Booth Details

The Election Commission of India has also made voter services available through its mobile application.

Voters can download the Voter Helpline app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

After opening the app:

  • Select the option to search your name in the electoral roll.
  • Enter your EPIC number or personal details.
  • Check your polling station information instantly.

Step 4: Get Polling Booth Details Through SMS

Voters can also use SMS services to find their polling station.

Send an SMS in this format:

  • EPIC <space> Your EPIC Number
  • Example: EPIC 1234567890
  • A reply message will provide the required polling booth details.

Need Help? Contact Voter Helpline Number 1950

If voters face any difficulty, they can contact the Election Commission’s voter helpline by calling 1950.

Officials will help voters find their polling station after verifying their EPIC number or personal details.

Important Things Datia Voters Should Remember

Before going to vote in the Datia by-election, keep these points in mind:

  • Carry a valid photo identity proof along with your voter ID card.
  • Check your polling booth location in advance to avoid confusion.
  • Confirm voting timings before reaching the centre.
  • Follow all Election Commission guidelines at the polling station.

With easy online and offline options available, Datia voters can quickly check their polling booth details and take part in the democratic process without any last-minute issues.

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Datia By-Election: How to Check Your Polling Booth-Step By Step Guide

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Datia By-Election: How to Check Your Polling Booth-Step By Step Guide

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Datia By-Election: How to Check Your Polling Booth-Step By Step Guide

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Datia By-Election: How to Check Your Polling Booth-Step By Step Guide
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