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Home > India News > Datia By-Election Result 2026 LIVE: BJP’s Ashutosh Tiwari vs Congress’ Ghanshyam Singh- Who Is Likely to Win?

Datia By-Election Result 2026 LIVE: BJP’s Ashutosh Tiwari vs Congress’ Ghanshyam Singh- Who Is Likely to Win?

Datia By-Election Result 2026 LIVE: Datia Assembly by-election recorded a 71.44% voter turnout. Here's a look at the top candidates, polling trends and key details ahead of the vote counting on August 3.

BJP’s Ashutosh Tiwari vs Congress’ Ghanshyam Singh- Who Is Likely to Win? Photo: ANI
BJP’s Ashutosh Tiwari vs Congress’ Ghanshyam Singh- Who Is Likely to Win? Photo: ANI

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Mon 2026-08-03 10:20 IST

Datia By-Election Result 2026 LIVE: Polling for the Datia Assembly by-election was wrapped up peacefully on Thursday with around 71.44 percent voter turnout, as told by Datia District Collector Swapnil Wankhade. In the provisional tally, 74.09 percent of the 1,16,116 registered male voters did vote, and 68.48 percent of the 1,04,284 registered female voters went out and cast their ballots. As for the 10 voters in the “other” category, the turnout was near 40 percent, not much really. So in total, the voter turnout ended up at 71.44 percent. The result will be announced today on 3 August 2026.

Who Are Top Candidates of Datia By-Elections 

BJP candidate Ashutosh Tiwari, who is taking part in his first election, filed his nomination papers at the Datia Collector’s office. He showed up with Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, BJP state president Hemant Khandelwal, along with the party’s state in-charge Mahendra Singh and former Home Minister Narottam Mishra. 

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Mishra, a three time MLA from Datia, joined the whole event just days after his supporters had protested against the BJP’s decision not to give him a ticket for the bypoll.  

Congress candidate Ghanshyam Singh, a former MLA from the nearby Sewda constituency, also filed his nomination papers. He was seen with senior Congress figures, like Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar and MLA Phool Singh Baraiya, not long before the submission.

Singh is a three-time Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) in Madhya Pradesh. He managed to win the Datia seat twice on a Congress ticket, including the 1993 and 2003 elections, and after that he also claimed the neighbouring Sewda constituency in 2018. 

Datia By-Polls  Voter Turnout 

Earlier, the polling trends showed that voter turnout recorded 12.94 per cent till 9 am, 32.53 per cent till 11 am, and 48.91 per cent till 1 pm. Then it moved to 61.48 per cent till 3 pm,  and 68.78 per cent till 5 pm, overall numbers.

Polling for the Datia by-election started at 7 am and finally ended at 6 pm. The counting of votes is slated for August 3.

The Datia Assembly seat fell vacant after the disqualification of Congress MLA Rajendra Bharti on April 2. The BJP has fielded Ashutosh Tiwari, while the Congress has put forward Ghanshyam Singh.

Also Read: Bankipur Bypoll Result 2026 LIVE Updates: Prashant Kishor Takes Early Lead in Electoral Debut, BJP’s Neeraj Sinha Trails 

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Datia By-Election Result 2026 LIVE: BJP’s Ashutosh Tiwari vs Congress’ Ghanshyam Singh- Who Is Likely to Win?
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Datia By-Election Result 2026 LIVE: BJP’s Ashutosh Tiwari vs Congress’ Ghanshyam Singh- Who Is Likely to Win?
Datia By-Election Result 2026 LIVE: BJP’s Ashutosh Tiwari vs Congress’ Ghanshyam Singh- Who Is Likely to Win?
Datia By-Election Result 2026 LIVE: BJP’s Ashutosh Tiwari vs Congress’ Ghanshyam Singh- Who Is Likely to Win?
Datia By-Election Result 2026 LIVE: BJP’s Ashutosh Tiwari vs Congress’ Ghanshyam Singh- Who Is Likely to Win?

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