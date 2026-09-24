LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > India News > Datia Kidnapping: Youth Allegedly Abducted In ‘Police’ Marked Scorpio After Highway Assault, Six Booked

Datia Kidnapping: Youth Allegedly Abducted In ‘Police’ Marked Scorpio After Highway Assault, Six Booked

A 24-year-old man was allegedly assaulted and abducted in broad daylight near a highway motel in Madhya Pradesh’s Datia. Police launched a search after a video of the incident surfaced online and later found the injured youth near Indergarh.

Datia Kidnapping
Datia Kidnapping

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Thu 2026-09-24 20:40 IST

A 24-year-old man was allegedly kidnapped and brutally assaulted in broad daylight on a highway in Madhya Pradesh’s Datia district, triggering a police search operation after a video of the incident went viral.

The youth, identified as Pawan Yadav from Maheva, was allegedly forced into a Scorpio bearing the word “Police” beneath its number plate after being attacked near a motel in the Kotwali police station area on Wednesday. He was later found seriously injured near Lakshmanpur Road in the Indergarh area, following a police-led search and blockade.

You Might Be Interested In

Youth Allegedly Abducted After Scorpio Hits Bike

According to police reports, Pawan was returning from the courthouse with his cousin Sanjay Yadav after meeting a lawyer when a Scorpio allegedly collided with their motorcycle near the motel.

Both men fell onto the road following the impact. The occupants of the Scorpio allegedly began assaulting Pawan. He reportedly attempted to escape by running towards nearby bushes, but the attackers chased him, surrounded him and forcibly took him into the vehicle. Sanjay allegedly managed to hide and escape, while the accused fled with Pawan in the Scorpio.

Viral Video Shows Public Assault, Suspects Threatening Onlookers

People present at the scene reportedly recorded parts of the incident. In the footage circulating online, bystanders can be seen objecting to the youth being forcibly taken away, while the alleged attackers appear to threaten those filming the incident.

The vehicle used in the alleged abduction reportedly carried the registration number UP 93 BO 3238, with “Police” written beneath the number plate. The detail initially caused confusion among witnesses, some of whom reportedly believed an official police operation was underway.

Police Find Injured Youth After Search Operation

Following the circulation of the video, Superintendent of Police Mayur Khandelwal reportedly directed police teams across the district to begin an immediate search. Relevant police stations were alerted, and blockades were established along possible escape routes.

Police later found Pawan injured near Lakshmanpur Road in the Indergarh police station area. He was taken to the district hospital for treatment. Preliminary information indicated serious injuries, including suspected fractures, although doctors were conducting further examinations.

Land Dispute Reportedly Behind Attack

Investigators are reportedly examining an ongoing dispute involving approximately 10 bighas of land between Pawan and the accused.

According to the police account cited in local reports, Pawan had also been attacked around three months earlier in connection with the same dispute. He allegedly suffered fractures to both arms and one leg during that earlier assault.

Based on Sanjay’s complaint, police registered a case against six people: Shailendra Yadav, Dashrath or Jashrat Yadav, Sanju Yadav, Raghavendra Yadav, Vishal Yadav and Vikas Yadav. The charges reportedly include attempt to murder, kidnapping and allegedly forcing the victim to agree to a compromise.

Additional Superintendent of Police Manjit Singh Chawla said police teams were working to arrest the accused. Their arrests had not been reported at the time of publication.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Datia Kidnapping: Youth Allegedly Abducted In ‘Police’ Marked Scorpio After Highway Assault, Six Booked
Tags: Datia Crimehome-hero-pos-3madhya pradesh news

RELATED News

Greenpanel Partners with RVR Delhi Blue Bulls for Green Plantation Drive at IGPL 2026

Vaia Expands into the US Market, Bringing Its AI Intelligence Platform to American Financial Institutions

Priyavrindha Pathik: The Mind Behind the Wins

Ajeet Singh: From Rs. 5,500 Salary to Building a New-Age Wellness Brand

Sahil Sambhi: Building the Next Chapter of Experiential Hospitality in India

LATEST NEWS

Lalitha Viral MMS Video: Why Link Is Trending Again On Social Media

Datia Kidnapping: Youth Allegedly Abducted In ‘Police’ Marked Scorpio After Highway Assault, Six Booked

Asian Games 2026: India’s Medal Tally Rises To 17 As Mixed 4x400m Relay Team Wins Silver

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Fame Ishwar Thakur Hospitalised For 9th Time, Family Sells House For Treatment

Salman Khan’s Angry Reaction Caught On Camera: What Triggered The Heated Moment With Paparazzi? WATCH VIRAL VIDEO

FSSAI Proposes Ban On ‘Fake’ Paneer: Why Is Food Regulator Targeting Analogue Products?

SA vs AUS: Mitchell Marsh Smashes 104m Six As Australian Captain Sends The Ball Outside Kingsmead Stadium | WATCH VIDEO

Asian Games 2026: Seema Kumari Clinches Bronze For India In Women’s 10,000m Event

Sunil Pal Takes A Dig At Salman Khan Over Trolling Rant, Calls Bigg Boss A ‘Gutter Show’

Asian Games 2026 Medal Tally After Day 5: Where Does India Rank After Roshibina Devi’s Silver And Rowing Medals? Latest Standings, Medal Count

Datia Kidnapping: Youth Allegedly Abducted In ‘Police’ Marked Scorpio After Highway Assault, Six Booked

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Datia Kidnapping: Youth Allegedly Abducted In ‘Police’ Marked Scorpio After Highway Assault, Six Booked

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Datia Kidnapping: Youth Allegedly Abducted In ‘Police’ Marked Scorpio After Highway Assault, Six Booked
Datia Kidnapping: Youth Allegedly Abducted In ‘Police’ Marked Scorpio After Highway Assault, Six Booked
Datia Kidnapping: Youth Allegedly Abducted In ‘Police’ Marked Scorpio After Highway Assault, Six Booked
Datia Kidnapping: Youth Allegedly Abducted In ‘Police’ Marked Scorpio After Highway Assault, Six Booked
Datia Kidnapping: Youth Allegedly Abducted In ‘Police’ Marked Scorpio After Highway Assault, Six Booked

QUICK LINKS