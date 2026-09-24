Datia Kidnapping: Youth Allegedly Abducted In ‘Police’ Marked Scorpio After Highway Assault, Six Booked

A 24-year-old man was allegedly kidnapped and brutally assaulted in broad daylight on a highway in Madhya Pradesh’s Datia district, triggering a police search operation after a video of the incident went viral.

The youth, identified as Pawan Yadav from Maheva, was allegedly forced into a Scorpio bearing the word “Police” beneath its number plate after being attacked near a motel in the Kotwali police station area on Wednesday. He was later found seriously injured near Lakshmanpur Road in the Indergarh area, following a police-led search and blockade.

Youth Allegedly Abducted After Scorpio Hits Bike

According to police reports, Pawan was returning from the courthouse with his cousin Sanjay Yadav after meeting a lawyer when a Scorpio allegedly collided with their motorcycle near the motel.

Both men fell onto the road following the impact. The occupants of the Scorpio allegedly began assaulting Pawan. He reportedly attempted to escape by running towards nearby bushes, but the attackers chased him, surrounded him and forcibly took him into the vehicle. Sanjay allegedly managed to hide and escape, while the accused fled with Pawan in the Scorpio.

Viral Video Shows Public Assault, Suspects Threatening Onlookers

People present at the scene reportedly recorded parts of the incident. In the footage circulating online, bystanders can be seen objecting to the youth being forcibly taken away, while the alleged attackers appear to threaten those filming the incident.

The vehicle used in the alleged abduction reportedly carried the registration number UP 93 BO 3238, with “Police” written beneath the number plate. The detail initially caused confusion among witnesses, some of whom reportedly believed an official police operation was underway.

Police Find Injured Youth After Search Operation

Following the circulation of the video, Superintendent of Police Mayur Khandelwal reportedly directed police teams across the district to begin an immediate search. Relevant police stations were alerted, and blockades were established along possible escape routes.

Police later found Pawan injured near Lakshmanpur Road in the Indergarh police station area. He was taken to the district hospital for treatment. Preliminary information indicated serious injuries, including suspected fractures, although doctors were conducting further examinations.

Land Dispute Reportedly Behind Attack

Investigators are reportedly examining an ongoing dispute involving approximately 10 bighas of land between Pawan and the accused.

According to the police account cited in local reports, Pawan had also been attacked around three months earlier in connection with the same dispute. He allegedly suffered fractures to both arms and one leg during that earlier assault.

Based on Sanjay’s complaint, police registered a case against six people: Shailendra Yadav, Dashrath or Jashrat Yadav, Sanju Yadav, Raghavendra Yadav, Vishal Yadav and Vikas Yadav. The charges reportedly include attempt to murder, kidnapping and allegedly forcing the victim to agree to a compromise.

Additional Superintendent of Police Manjit Singh Chawla said police teams were working to arrest the accused. Their arrests had not been reported at the time of publication.