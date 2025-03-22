Home
Saturday, March 22, 2025
  David Warner Rages At Air India Over 'Pilotless' Flight Delay As MP Supriya Sule Slams Airline For 'Unacceptable' Chaos

David Warner Rages At Air India Over ‘Pilotless’ Flight Delay As MP Supriya Sule Slams Airline For ‘Unacceptable’ Chaos

David Warner’s Air India flight ordeal took an unexpected turn when passengers, including the cricketer, were left stranded on board—without a pilot in sight. His frustration spilled onto social media, sparking a wave of reactions from amused and outraged users alike.

David Warner Rages At Air India Over ‘Pilotless’ Flight Delay As MP Supriya Sule Slams Airline For ‘Unacceptable’ Chaos

David Warner slams Air India after passengers board a flight without pilots, sparking social media outrage over airline delays.


Former Australian cricketer David Warner took to social media to voice his frustration after an extended delay on an Air India flight. Warner revealed that passengers, including himself, had already boarded the aircraft when they were informed that there were no pilots available, leaving them stuck on the plane for hours.

What David Warner Said

“@airindia we’ve boarded a plane with no pilots and waiting on the plane for hours. Why would you board passengers knowing that you have no pilots for the flight? 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️,” Warner posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Social Media Reacts to Warner’s Post

Warner’s complaint quickly gained traction, with social media users responding with a mix of humor and criticism. Some took a lighthearted approach, linking the delay to ongoing cricket events.

They are watching IPL, wait till the match ends 😀😀,” one user quipped. Another joked, “Bro, you finally felt the taste🤣.”

Others highlighted a more optimistic side of the situation, with one comment stating, “At least they have not cancelled yet.”

David Warner Rages AS NCP MP Supriya Sule Calls Out Air India Over Delays

Warner’s experience adds to the growing criticism of Air India over frequent flight delays. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule also slammed the airline on Friday, calling the persistent delays “unacceptable.”

In a post on X, she expressed frustration over passengers paying premium fares only to experience repeated delays that impact professionals, children, and senior citizens.

Sule cited her own experience on Air India flight AI0508, which was delayed by 1 hour and 19 minutes, as an example of the airline’s mismanagement. She urged the Civil Aviation Minister to implement stricter regulations to improve service standards.

In response, Air India acknowledged the delays, attributing them to operational challenges.

Lisa Ray’s Complaint Over Denied Medical Waiver

The airline also faced criticism from Indian-Canadian actor Lisa Ray, who recently shared her grievances on social media. Ray revealed that Air India had denied her a medical waiver for a ticket she had to cancel due to her 92-year-old father’s illness.

“Here we go again @airindia. My father is 92, unwell and I have to cancel travel due to his ailing condition. Submitted doctor’s letter and the waiver was denied? How is that possible? Where is the empathy from an airline that is claiming to care about passengers?” she wrote.

Ray, 52, had booked her ticket through a third-party travel agent. Airline sources later clarified that her ticket was non-refundable, and the agent—not Air India—had refused the waiver.

In response, Air India reached out to Ray, requesting further details and offering support.

“Dear Ms Ray, we empathize with your concern and wish your father a speedy recovery. Please help us with the email address from which you’ve written to us or the case ID (if any) via DM. We’ll look into it,” the airline stated.

