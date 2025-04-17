Dawoodi Bohra Delegation Meets PM Modi, Thanks Him For Waqf Amendment Act

A delegation from the Dawoodi Bohra community met PM Modi to express gratitude for the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, calling it a long-awaited reform.

A delegation from the Dawoodi Bohra community met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday to express their gratitude for the recently passed Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, calling it a “long-pending demand” fulfilled by the government.

The delegation reposed faith in the Prime Minister’s vision of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas”, stating that the amended Waqf law would bring clarity and empowerment to Waqf property management across India. The Dawoodi Bohras, a Shia Muslim sect tracing their heritage to the Fatimid Imams of Egypt, are primarily based in West India with a global presence in over 40 countries.

The Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025 has triggered political and communal tensions in parts of the country, notably Murshidabad in West Bengal, where protests turned violent earlier this week, leading to the death of three people.

Had a wonderful meeting with members of the Dawoodi Bohra community! We talked about a wide range of issues during the interaction.@Dawoodi_Bohras pic.twitter.com/OC09EgcJPG Advertisement · Scroll to continue — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 17, 2025

Murshidabad violence

In response, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday appealed to Governor CV Ananda Bose to defer his planned visit to the violence-hit region. She urged for restoration of peace and public confidence before any official visits, citing ongoing police investigations and local tensions.

Addressing the media at Nabanna, Banerjee announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the families of the deceased. “We will also help those whose homes and shops were damaged,” she added, reiterating her commitment to support the affected.

Blaming the Union government, Banerjee accused the Union Home Ministry of failing to share data about “outsiders” entering the state. “Many people who came from outside have committed atrocities. They have changed the jurisdiction, giving 50 km from the border to BSF control, weakening state authority,” she alleged.

#WATCH | A delegation of the Dawoodi Bohra community met PM Modi today to thank him for the Waqf Amendment Act. They said it was a long-pending demand of the community. They reposed faith in PM’s vision of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas’. (Video Source: PMO) pic.twitter.com/gyuR6zFf8s — ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2025

She also criticized the Centre for withdrawing a previous system that allowed state officers to monitor and keep data on people coming from outside West Bengal. “Riots are caused by criminals, not religion. This is an attempt at voter polarisation ahead of elections. They may target me, but I stand with the people,” she said.

Meanwhile, Governor CV Ananda Bose stated that he will personally visit Murshidabad and meet with victims’ families. “This is an emotional issue, and I share the sentiments of those affected,” he said.

According to the West Bengal Police, over 250 people have been arrested in connection with the Murshidabad violence. Security forces have been deployed in Samserganj, Dhuliyan, and other sensitive areas to maintain law and order.

ALSO READ: National Herald An ‘ATM For Congress’: Anurag Thakur Slams Sonia, Rahul Gandhi After ED Chargesheet