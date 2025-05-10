Home
  Day 3: MEA Briefing On Operation Sindoor, Pakistan Attempted To Strike Airbase In Punjab, Civilian Flights Used To Mask Activity

Day 3: MEA Briefing On Operation Sindoor, Pakistan Attempted To Strike Airbase In Punjab, Civilian Flights Used To Mask Activity

In a detailed media briefing, senior MEA official Sofia Qureshi confirmed that the Pakistani army employed a combination of UCAV drones, loitering munitions, long-range weapons, and fighter aircraft to target Indian military positions.

It is now day 3 of continued cross-border aggression, Pakistan escalated its military offensive by launching fresh aerial strikes along the western front. In a detailed media briefing, senior MEA official Sofia Qureshi confirmed that the Pakistani army employed a combination of UCAV drones, loitering munitions, long-range weapons, and fighter aircraft to target Indian military positions.

“Heavy shelling was reported across the Line of Control,” Qureshi stated, noting that over 26 attempts of aerial intrusion were made between Srinagar and Naliya across both the international border and the LoC. “The Indian armed forces managed to neutralize the majority of these threats,” she added.

However, key Air Force installations in Udhampur, Pathankot, Adampur, Bhuj, and Bathinda reported damage to equipment and personnel. In a particularly serious development, Pakistan attempted to strike an air base in Punjab using a high-speed missile at 1:40 AM.

Pakistan Targets Civil Infrastructure, India Responds with Precision Strikes

Qureshi highlighted what she described as “unprofessional and irresponsible” actions by the Pakistan military, including direct hits on medical centres and school premises inside Srinagar, Awantipora, and Udhampur air force stations. “These acts once again expose Pakistan’s disregard for civilian safety,” she said.

In retaliation, India launched a series of carefully planned precision strikes targeting key Pakistani military infrastructure, including command-and-control centres, radar sites, and weapons depots. Among the targets were the Pasrur radar installation and the aviation base in Sialkot.

Qureshi stressed that India’s operations were carried out with maximum restraint to avoid collateral damage. However, she raised concerns over Pakistan’s alleged misuse of international air routes by civilian flights out of Lahore, suggesting these were tactics to mask military activity. “Such actions forced the Indian response systems to operate with extreme caution to protect civilian lives,” she noted.

Pakistan’s Misinformation Propaganda

The MEA also categorically dismissed Pakistani social media claims that India’s S-400 system at Adampur, as well as bases in Suratgarh, Sirsa, Nagrota, and Chandigarh, had been destroyed. “These are completely false narratives. None of the sites mentioned have suffered any such damage,” Qureshi clarified.

Meanwhile, heavy shelling continued across Kupwara, Baramulla, Poonch, Rajouri, and Akhnoor sectors, with intense use of artillery, mortars, and light arms. India’s counter-assault inflicted substantial damage on forward Pakistani positions, and troop mobilisation was reported increasing on the Pakistani side.

Video footage released by the defence forces showed Indian weapon systems successfully intercepting incoming Pakistani missiles, reinforcing India’s robust defensive posture.

MEA Breifing Pakistan missile attack Vikram Misri

