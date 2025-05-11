Home
  Day 4 Of India-Pakistan Ruckus: Know What Happened Behind The Caesefire Deal

Day 4 Of India-Pakistan Ruckus: Know What Happened Behind The Caesefire Deal

After four days of intense military activity between India and Pakistan—marked by precision missile strikes, drone incursions, and artillery shelling along the Line of Control—both sides agreed to a full ceasefire by the evening of May 10.

After four days of intense military activity between India and Pakistan—marked by precision missile strikes, drone incursions, and artillery shelling along the Line of Control—both sides agreed to a full ceasefire by the evening of May 10.

The agreement, however, did not hold for long. Just hours after the ceasefire came into effect, Indian forces intercepted several Pakistani drones in Jammu and Kashmir, including near Srinagar, and in parts of Gujarat. India labeled these incursions a direct violation of the truce.

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif thanked US President Donald Trump and credited him for his active leadership in making peace between India vs Pakistan.

Image

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, while addressing the media, underscored that India was giving an “adequate and appropriate response” and warned that such violations were being taken with the utmost seriousness.

Decoding Incidents: What Actually Happened

The series of confrontations began in the early hours of May 10. Indian Air Force fighter jets, equipped with BrahMos-A cruise missiles, launched strikes on several high-value targets within Pakistan. Chaklala near Rawalpindi and Sargodha in Punjab province were among the first to be hit. Later confirmations revealed successful strikes on Pakistan-occupied Kashmir bases including Jacobabad, Bholari, and Skardu.

Indian intelligence soon picked up chatter indicating a possible Pakistani fear that its nuclear command infrastructure could be targeted next. This led to heightened alerts at installations linked to Pakistan’s Strategic Plans Division. In response to the rising tension, Pakistan reportedly reached out to the United States, seeking urgent diplomatic intervention.

Government sources indicated that U.S. officials, already engaged in quiet backchannel communication with both countries, acted more decisively following the alerts around Pakistan’s strategic sites. Washington is said to have urged Islamabad to activate its military hotline with New Delhi immediately to avoid further escalation.

By mid-afternoon on May 10, Pakistan’s Director General of Military Operations, Major General Kashif Abdullah, contacted his Indian counterpart, Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai, marking the first formal communication between the two sides since the crisis began. Despite this exchange, New Delhi held firm on its policy of avoiding formal negotiations outside established protocol and frameworks.

India also reaffirmed that its post-Pahalgam measures—including the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty—would remain in effect regardless of the ceasefire. Sources indicated that India was prepared for further military escalation if required, targeting not just tactical positions but also deeper strategic and economic assets across the border.

While the guns may have temporarily fallen silent, the situation remains volatile. The coming days will test the durability of the ceasefire and the willingness of both sides to step back from the brink.

