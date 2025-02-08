Days After ‘Gundagardi’ Video, Dhruv Rathee Gets Brutally Trolled As BJP Wins And AAP Loses In Delhi Elections

Claims of ‘Gundagardi’ in Delhi Election 2025 Rathee voiced concerns about alleged hooliganism, referred to as ‘gundagardi,’ taking place in Delhi in the lead-up to the elections.

Indian YouTuber Dhruv Rathee, renowned for his commentary on social, political, and environmental issues, recently shared a video discussing the tense atmosphere in Delhi just before the 2025 Assembly Elections.

On February 4, Rathee uploaded a video that showcased various incidents leading up to the elections.

Historic Election Controversies in Delhi In his video, Rathee suggests that the events unfolding might be unprecedented in Delhi’s election history. He shows footage of journalists being arrested by the police and incidents of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) banners being torn down, among other events.

How Did The Internet Troll Dhruv Rathee?

Yes bro @dhruv_rathee education is important After your appeal more educated voted for BJP and illiterates to the AAP. pic.twitter.com/zjlxnhcjxD — Lala (@FabulasGuy) February 7, 2025

German Shepherd Dhruv Rathee realising his funding will be reduced considerably after the inevitable defeat of his Papa Kejriwal in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/ot6siTcEy0 — Incognito (@Incognito_qfs) February 8, 2025

Claims of ‘Gundagardi’ in Delhi Election 2025 Rathee voiced concerns about alleged hooliganism, referred to as ‘gundagardi,’ taking place in Delhi in the lead-up to the elections.

He also implied that there could be attempts to manipulate the voter list, citing reports from other media outlets suggesting that some voters were being discouraged from visiting polling stations. In these clips, contestants reportedly told voters they could cast their ballots from home.

The Delhi Assembly Election, taking place on February 5, marks the first major election of 2025, where voters across the 70 assembly constituencies will cast their votes.

