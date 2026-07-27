Days After Inauguration, Rs 4200 Crore Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway develops Cracks; Who is to Blame? – Watch VIDEO

Lucknow-Kanpur Greenfield National Elevated Expressway has recently come into the limelight following the development of cracks on some part of the road just days after its inauguration. The incident has led to questions regarding the quality of construction.

The road worth Rs 4,200 crore was inaugurated on July 13 by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath along with the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari. But within two weeks of the road being inaugurated, the visuals of some damaged road stretches have caused ripples.

Cracks Appear Near Korari Village After Heavy Rain

On 25th July, a video posted by Samajwadi Party chief Madhusudan Yadav revealed cracks on a part of the expressway located in the vicinity of Korari village, Unnao. As per his claim, a length of five to seven meters had been affected due to the rains.

While showing the affected area, Yadav said, “I was travelling on the Lucknow-Kanpur elevated expressway and as I reached Korari, I saw how the road had cracked after rain.” The video quickly spread on social media, leading to concerns that the newly built expressway may have serious construction issues.

Questions Raised Over Expressway Construction Quality

It also invited condemnation from opposition leaders over the issue of supervision and quality control associated with the project. Yadav claimed that there was corruption in the project and stated that any harm done to the roads could be hazardous for the commuters if it is not fixed at once. Repair works were initiated by the authorities in response to the problem.

NHAI Clarifies: No Road Cave-In, Only Surface Damage

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) later rejected claims that the expressway had collapsed. Officials clarified that the damage was limited to the upper layer of the road and was repaired within hours.

NHAI Project Director Nakul Prakash Verma, while talking to PTI, stated that around 40 metres of the upper surface had been affected and “it cannot be termed as a road cave-in.”

Explaining the difference, Verma said a real cave-in happens when the soil beneath the road settles, causing the entire structure to sink. In this case, he said, “Here, there was only slippage in the upper wearing coat.” He added that repair work was completed before 5 pm on Sunday and traffic movement continued normally.

Technical Issues Can Occur on Long Asphalt Roads, Says NHAI

Addressing concerns about construction standards, Verma said such issues can sometimes occur on long stretches of bituminous roads.

“In such a long expressway, this type of technical issue may occur at some locations. It is sometimes seen on bituminous roads, whereas such situations are generally uncommon on concrete roads,” he said.