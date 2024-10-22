DCW Terminates Contractual Staff; Kejriwal Promises Reinstatement

DCW issued an order terminating the services of all its contractual staff with immediate effect.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal accused the BJP on Tuesday of jeopardizing the livelihoods of hundreds of contractual employees at the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) just ahead of Diwali, and he assured them that they would be reinstated.

Earlier on Monday, the DCW issued an order terminating the services of all its contractual staff with immediate effect.

In response, Kejriwal expressed his commitment to fighting for the jobs of the affected workers. “I assure my sisters who have been let go from the DCW that I will do everything possible to help them get their jobs back,” he stated in a post on X.

Senior AAP leader and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia condemned the BJP for the dismissal of DCW’s contractual staff, arguing that it contradicts the party’s promises of job creation outlined in their manifestos. He criticized the BJP for taking away jobs just before the festive season, questioning how those affected would celebrate Diwali. “Their manifestos speak of providing employment, yet they are eliminating the jobs of individuals who have been working on contracts for the past 30 years,” Sisodia remarked.

He further emphasized that the BJP’s narrative about job creation is misleading, asserting that AAP stands with the affected workers and will take necessary actions to support them.

The AAP highlighted the inconsistency of the BJP’s position, noting that while the party promised to regularize contractual employees upon taking power in Delhi, the lieutenant governor appointed by the central government chose to terminate DCW staff.

The BJP has not yet responded to the AAP’s allegations.

The DCW’s decision to terminate all contractual employees was based on an earlier directive from the Women and Child Development (WCD) Department, approved by the lieutenant governor on April 29. Official sources indicated that the terminations were prompted by complaints regarding irregularities in the hiring process. Although a total of 223 contractual positions were created within the DCW, only 52 staff members remained engaged when the WCD ordered the discontinuation of their services in April. Additionally, a committee established by the former lieutenant governor had reported in June 2017 that the ongoing employment of contractual staff appointed without sanctioned positions and proper procedures could not be permitted.

