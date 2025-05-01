Dead Snake Found In School Meal: Over 100 Children Fall Ill In Bihar, NHRC Orders Probe

More than 100 children fell ill after allegedly being served a school lunch contaminated by a dead snake at a government-run school in Bihar’s Mokama block. The incident has triggered mass protests and a human rights inquiry, with villagers claiming the contaminated food was served despite warnings.

More than 100 children reportedly fell ill after consuming a mid-day meal allegedly contaminated by a dead snake at a government-run school in Bihar’s Mokama block.

The incident, which took place last week at the Upkramit Madhya Vidyalaya in Mekra village, has triggered outrage among locals and drawn the attention of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), which on Thursday said it had taken cognisance of the matter and launched an inquiry.

“Reportedly, the cook served the food to the children after removing a dead snake from it,” the NHRC said in a statement, terming the reports “serious” and demanding an urgent probe by state authorities and police.

Panic and Protests Follow Mass Illness Following Dead Snake in Food

A media report dated April 25, as cited by Business Standard, noted that around 500 children were served the mid-day meal that day. Soon after consumption, many began complaining of dizziness and vomiting. Over two dozen children were rushed to Mokama’s referral hospital, while two others were treated at the Barh sub-divisional hospital.

Witnesses and villagers alleged that chaos broke out when the children began vomiting shortly after lunch. According to their accounts, a snake had fallen into the food during preparation. Though it was removed, the food was still served to students.

“The news about the children falling ill, due to the consumption of the midday meal, led to the blocking of the road by the protesting villagers,” the NHRC statement added, confirming that the incident had sparked local unrest.

Enraged by the episode, locals blocked National Highway 31, demanding immediate action against the school administration and those responsible.

Allegations of Intimidation and Abandonment After Dead Snake Found in Food

Multiple villagers claimed that some children had refused to eat the food once they learned about the snake, but were allegedly forced or intimidated into consuming it.

In a startling accusation, children reported that once the food was served, teachers locked the school and fled, leaving the students unattended. The village plunged into panic until police arrived and transported all affected students to nearby medical facilities.

Doctors who examined the children reported no traces of poisonous substances in their systems. While this may rule out snake venom or chemical contamination, it has not calmed public anger or diminished the gravity of the allegations.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Subham Kumar assured the media that a full investigation had been initiated. “We are looking into every detail and will ensure appropriate action is taken based on the findings,” he said.

NHRC: Possible Violation of Human Rights

The NHRC has sought a “detailed report” from senior Bihar government officials and law enforcement, including updates on the health of the children and the outcome of the investigation.

“If the media reports are found to be true, it would amount to a serious issue of violation of the human rights of the students,” the Commission noted.

This latest episode has revived painful memories of a 2013 tragedy in Bihar’s Saran district, where 23 children died after consuming a mid-day meal laced with pesticides. That incident had spurred promises of reform and tighter food safety norms in school kitchens—a commitment that now stands in question.

India’s mid-day meal scheme remains one of the world’s largest school lunch programmes, feeding millions of children daily in government schools. Intended to boost attendance and address child malnutrition, the scheme has often faced scrutiny over hygiene, oversight, and execution—issues that have once again come to the fore in Mekra.

