Death Toll Rises To 15 In Mumbai Boat Mshap

Saturday, December 21, 2024
The death toll in the Mumbai boat accident has risen to 15 after the 'Neelkamal' passenger vessel capsized following a collision with a Navy boat near the Gateway of India. Rescue teams have recovered another body, according to the BMC, as reported by ANI today.

Mumbai boat accident news live: Death toll rises to 15 after ‘Neelkamal’ passenger vessel capsizes following collision with Navy boat near Gateway of India; another body recovered by rescue teams, says BMC, reported ANI today.

 

 

MUMBAI BOAT ACCIDENT

