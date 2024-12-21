Death Toll Rises To 15 In Mumbai Boat Mshap

Mumbai boat accident news live: Death toll rises to 15 after ‘Neelkamal’ passenger vessel capsizes following collision with Navy boat near Gateway of India; another body recovered by rescue teams, says BMC, reported ANI today.
