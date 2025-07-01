Live Tv
Home > India > Death Toll Rises To 36 In Telangana Chemical Factory Blast; CM Announces ₹1 Crore Aid For Families

Death Toll Rises To 36 In Telangana Chemical Factory Blast; CM Announces ₹1 Crore Aid For Families

A deadly explosion at Sigachi Chemicals in Telangana’s Sangareddy district claimed 36 lives. CM Revanth Reddy announced ₹1 crore compensation for victims' families and ordered a high-level probe. The blast is suspected to be caused by pressure in a spray dryer. Rescue operations continue as the cause is investigated.

Telangana chemical factory blast in Sangareddy kills 36. CM Revanth Reddy announces ₹1 crore compensation, probes cause linked to spray dryer pressure.

Last Updated: July 1, 2025 17:02:26 IST

The explosion that shattered Sigachi Chemicals’ manufacturing facility in Pashamylaram industrial estate in Telangana has led to the reported loss of 36 lives, and authorities are still working to find other possible missing persons trapped under debris.

The blast occurred on Monday and leveled the facility, prompting an emergency response involving investigation, recovery, fire, police, and disaster management teams. The explosion originated from the spray dryer unit, and there were indications of pressure build-up before the explosion and subsequent fire.

A senior rescue official told The Indian Express that fine dust chemical particles in the dryer could have rapidly accelerated the blast.
“Pressure seems to have built up during operation. The fine particles intensified the fire after the explosion,” the official explained.

Rescue and Relief Operations Underway

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy visited the blast site on Tuesday and met with grieving families. He confirmed that 143 employees were at work at the factory at the time of the explosion, of which 58 have been confirmed safe. Unfortunately, 36 have died, while search efforts for the missing continue.

“Rescue operations are going on at full speed to find the missing people,” a senior rescue operator stated.

Compensation and Investigation Announced

In a swift response, Chief Minister Reddy announced a detailed compensation plan:

  • ₹1 crore to the family of each deceased worker

  • ₹10 lakh for those severely injured

  • ₹5 lakh for victims with partial burns or injuries

  • ₹1 lakh immediate relief for deceased families

  • ₹50,000 for injured persons

Speaking at the site, CM Reddy assured strict accountability:
“The culprits behind this accident will be penalised.”

He also ordered inspections of all chemical factories across Telangana to prevent such incidents in the future.

High-Level Probe Committee Formed

The state government has appointed a five-member high-level committee to investigate the incident. The panel includes:

  • Chief Secretary

  • Special Chief Secretary (Disaster Management)

  • Principal Secretary (Labour)

  • Principal Secretary (Health)

  • Additional DGP (Fire Services)

This committee will review safety protocols, investigate operational lapses, and determine accountability.

Sigachi Chemicals: Industry Background

As reported on its official website, Sigachi Chemicals is a well-known player in the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and food additive sectors. The plant mainly produces MCC (microcrystalline cellulose), a common excipient used in tablet manufacturing in the pharmaceutical industry.

The explosion has raised serious issues about industrial safety standards in such hazardous units of manufacture.

