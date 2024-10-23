Death Toll Rises To 5, After Seven Storey Building Collapses In Bengaluru

The collapse occurred as the city was being battered by a severe downpour, according to officials. Two rescue vans from the fire and emergency services were deployed to the scene to assist in rescue efforts.

Fire department officials stated that the building had completely collapsed, trapping several workers underneath the debris. A preliminary investigation suggests the structure was unstable, leading to its tragic collapse.

VIDEO | Bengaluru building collapse: “I am from Begusarai, Bihar. My uncle is still trapped inside (the collapsed building). I was working in the same building… jumped from the building and was saved,” says Okil Paswan, one of labourers who was working in the seven-storey… https://t.co/GG2WzaiDlU pic.twitter.com/kU3PfKCEFv — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 23, 2024

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar visited the site to assess the situation firsthand. He informed the media that 13 people had been rescued so far, with five individuals currently undergoing treatment in the hospital.

VIDEO | Bengaluru building collapse: Dog squads have been deployed to help trace people feared trapped inside the rubble of the seven-storey building. (Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/8kuHRcgZ3i — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 23, 2024

Shivakumar further revealed that the building was constructed illegally, and vowed that strict action would be taken against those responsible. “This is an unacceptable tragedy. We will ensure that those responsible face severe consequences,” he stated, emphasizing the government’s commitment to preventing such incidents in the future.

