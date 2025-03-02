Home
Sunday, March 2, 2025
Death Toll Rises To Six In Uttarakhand Avalanche, Search For Missing Continues

Indian Air Force has also intensified its support in the search operation. An Mi-17 helicopter airlifted a drone-based Intelligent Buried Object Detection System to assist in locating the missing workers.

The Indian Army, ITBP, NDRF, SDRF, and other relief- rescue teams are actively working at the incident site.


The death toll in the avalanche that struck near Mana village in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district on February 28 has risen to six after the recovery of two more bodies by the Army, an official confirmed on Sunday. The search and rescue teams continue efforts to locate the remaining two missing individuals in the disaster-stricken area.

According to the Public Relations Officer (Defence), Dehradun, the body recovered today is being transported to the Mana post. Multiple agencies, including the Army, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Indian Air Force (IAF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), are engaged in the extensive rescue operations.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami stated that authorities are utilizing advanced technology, such as ground-penetrating radar, thermal imaging cameras, and victim-locating cameras, to detect the missing workers buried under the snow. “Weather conditions in the region have improved, but the risk of further avalanches remains high. As a precautionary measure, work in high-altitude areas has been suspended,” he added.

Chamoli District Magistrate Sandeep Tiwari provided updates on the ongoing rescue efforts, explaining that initial reports listed 55 workers in the affected area. However, further verification revealed that one worker was on unauthorized leave and safe at home, bringing the total number of affected individuals down to 54. “Out of these, six have lost their lives, and four remain missing,” he said.

The Indian Air Force has also intensified its support in the search operation. An Mi-17 helicopter airlifted a drone-based Intelligent Buried Object Detection System to assist in locating the missing workers. Additionally, IAF Cheetah helicopters have been deployed since Saturday to aid the rescue operations at the avalanche-hit BRO camp near Mana village.

What Are Avalanches?

Avalanches, a persistent threat in mountainous regions, can occur due to drastic temperature fluctuations that destabilize snow layers. They often reach speeds of up to 200 km/h, making them highly dangerous for those caught in their path. Authorities have urged workers and trekkers in the region to exercise extreme caution and adhere to safety protocols to prevent further casualties.

As rescue teams push forward with their efforts, families of the missing individuals await news, hoping for positive developments in the ongoing operation.

ALSO READ: Uttarakhand Avalanche-Types, Causes And What Makes Avalanches Deadly?

