In December 2024, banks across India will observe 10 non-working days, including weekends, second and fourth Saturdays, and various regional and national holidays, as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar.

These holidays provide employees a break to observe significant cultural, religious, and state-specific events. However, customers can still rely on digital platforms such as internet banking, mobile applications, and ATMs for financial transactions during these closures, barring any scheduled maintenance activities.

Full List of Bank Holidays in December 2024

Here is a detailed list of the holidays during which banks will remain closed in specific regions or across the country:

December 1, Sunday: Weekly holiday (Pan India)

Weekly holiday (Pan India) December 3, Friday: Feast of St. Francis Xavier (Goa)

Feast of St. Francis Xavier (Goa) December 8, Sunday: Weekly holiday (Pan India)

Weekly holiday (Pan India) December 12, Tuesday: Pa-Togan Nengminja Sangma (Meghalaya)

Pa-Togan Nengminja Sangma (Meghalaya) December 14, Saturday: Second Saturday (Pan India)

Second Saturday (Pan India) December 15, Sunday: Weekly holiday (Pan India)

Weekly holiday (Pan India) December 18, Wednesday: Death Anniversary of U SoSo Tham (Meghalaya)

Death Anniversary of U SoSo Tham (Meghalaya) December 19, Thursday: Goa Liberation Day (Goa)

Goa Liberation Day (Goa) December 22, Sunday: Weekly holiday (Pan India)

Weekly holiday (Pan India) December 24, Tuesday: Christmas Eve (Mizoram, Nagaland, Meghalaya)

Christmas Eve (Mizoram, Nagaland, Meghalaya) December 25, Wednesday: Christmas Day (Pan India)

Christmas Day (Pan India) December 26, Thursday: Post-Christmas Celebrations (Mizoram, Nagaland, Meghalaya)

Post-Christmas Celebrations (Mizoram, Nagaland, Meghalaya) December 27, Friday: Continued Christmas Celebrations (Mizoram, Nagaland, Meghalaya)

Continued Christmas Celebrations (Mizoram, Nagaland, Meghalaya) December 28, Saturday: Fourth Saturday (Pan India)

Fourth Saturday (Pan India) December 29, Sunday: Weekly holiday (Pan India)

Weekly holiday (Pan India) December 30, Monday: U Kiang Nangbah Day (Meghalaya)

U Kiang Nangbah Day (Meghalaya) December 31, Tuesday: New Year’s Eve/Lossong/Namsoong (Mizoram, Sikkim)

It is important to note that the holiday schedule varies from state to state. Customers are advised to confirm the status of a holiday with their local branch, as some holidays are region-specific while others are observed nationwide.

Banking During Holidays: Digital Services to the Rescue

Even on holidays, customers will have uninterrupted access to essential banking services through digital platforms. Features such as fund transfers, bill payments, and balance inquiries will remain operational via internet banking and mobile apps. ATMs across the country will also be available for cash withdrawals and other basic services.

However, transactions involving negotiable instruments like promissory notes and checks will not be processed during bank holidays. These holidays are in compliance with the RBI’s regulations under the Negotiable Instruments Act.

How Bank Holidays Are Determined

The RBI, in collaboration with state governments, prepares a detailed list of bank holidays annually. These holidays consider various factors, including local and national events, religious observances, and operational requirements. The holiday schedule is communicated to financial institutions and the public through the RBI’s official website.

To avoid inconvenience during the holiday season, customers are encouraged to plan their banking activities in advance, especially those requiring physical visits to branches. Leveraging digital banking services can ensure smooth financial transactions throughout December.