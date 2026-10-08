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Home > India News > Decide On SOP For Mandatory Body Cameras During Protests: Delhi HC to Centre

Decide On SOP For Mandatory Body Cameras During Protests: Delhi HC to Centre

A bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Nitin Sambre and Justice Arun Bhardwaj disposed of the petition after Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Chetan Sharma, who appeared for the Centre, agreed that the petition could be treated as a representation. The court also granted the petitioner liberty to approach it again if there is no action or if the petitioner remains aggrieved by the decision.

The petition was filed by advocate Chahat Raghav, who sought directions for Delhi Police and Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel deployed for protest management duties to wear body-worn cameras. (AI Image)
The petition was filed by advocate Chahat Raghav, who sought directions for Delhi Police and Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel deployed for protest management duties to wear body-worn cameras. (AI Image)

Published By: Nakshab Khan
Published: Thu 2026-10-08 13:24 IST

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked Centre to consider a plea seeking a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the mandatory use of body-worn cameras by Delhi Police personnel during protests and other crowd-control operations. The Centre has been directed to take a decision and communicate it to the petitioner within six months.
 
A bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Nitin Sambre and Justice Arun Bhardwaj disposed of the petition after Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Chetan Sharma, who appeared for the Centre, agreed that the petition could be treated as a representation. The court also granted the petitioner liberty to approach it again if there is no action or if the petitioner remains aggrieved by the decision.
 
The petition was filed by advocate Chahat Raghav, who sought directions for Delhi Police and Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel deployed for protest management duties to wear body-worn cameras and keep them continuously switched on from the start of their deployment until they are withdrawn.
 
The PIL also sought a comprehensive framework governing the storage, preservation, retention, integrity and evidentiary use of recordings captured by the cameras. The petitioner argued that such a system would ensure that footage remains secure and cannot be selectively altered or deleted. The plea said the footage could be used as an authenticated record that can be used as evidence when required.
 
Appearing for the petitioner, Senior Advocate Akhil Sibal argued that body cameras could play an important role in establishing accountability during protests. The counsel pointed out that allegations of excessive use of force by police are often followed by counter-allegations of stone-pelting, violence or attacks on police personnel. 
 
The plea was filed in the wake of protests at July 20 Jantar Mantar protests seeking resignation of then Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over NEET-UG paper leak. There were allegations and counter-allegations over the use of force and violence. The petitioner claimed that a significant portion of the footage documenting the incidents came from mobile phones of people present at the site rather than an official police recording system.
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Decide On SOP For Mandatory Body Cameras During Protests: Delhi HC to Centre

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Decide On SOP For Mandatory Body Cameras During Protests: Delhi HC to Centre

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Decide On SOP For Mandatory Body Cameras During Protests: Delhi HC to Centre
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Decide On SOP For Mandatory Body Cameras During Protests: Delhi HC to Centre
Decide On SOP For Mandatory Body Cameras During Protests: Delhi HC to Centre
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