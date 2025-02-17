‘Decide Whether You Are Running The Government Or Not’, Atishi Slams BJP

In a sharp attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Atishi, the former Delhi CM and AAP leader, has questioned the party’s role in running the government in the capital. Atishi’s statement comes amid ongoing concerns about governance issues, power cuts, and the BJP’s internal divisions regarding leadership.

Atishi called out the BJP for its contradictory stance on governance, saying, “I want to ask the BJP to decide whether they are running the government or not. When there are power cuts, the BJP people say that Atishi is the caretaker CM, she is responsible for this, but when the machine comes to Yamuna, they say that the BJP and LG are running the government. They should decide whether they are running the government or not.”

The AAP leader also accused the BJP of lacking a clear vision or plan for the future of Delhi. “BJP cannot run the government in Delhi, Narendra Modi knows that not even one of his 48 MLAs can run the government. He can only loot the money of the people of Delhi,” she remarked, further intensifying the critique of the party’s governance style.

In another pointed remark, Atishi questioned why the BJP had failed to appoint a Chief Minister despite securing a two-thirds majority in the Delhi elections. “Even after 10 days, PM Modi can’t trust the 48 selected legislators, and make one of them a CM,” she said, criticizing the prolonged delay in leadership decisions.

Atishi also took aim at the BJP’s long-standing rule over the Delhi Municipal Corporation (MCD), accusing the party of corruption and mismanagement. “After being in power for 15 years in the Delhi Municipal Corporation, all the BJP Councillors looted the people and the MCD,” she stated.

Priyanka Kakkar, the Chief National Spokesperson of AAP, echoed Atishi’s criticism, adding, “Why should the people of Delhi be worried about the internal strife of BJP? When BJP is taking 10 days to give a Chief Minister and cabinet, imagine how much time they will take to make decisions for the people of Delhi?”

The BJP’s victory in the recent Delhi polls marked a historic win, securing 48 out of 70 seats, a two-thirds majority, and ousting AAP from power. However, despite the strong electoral mandate, the party has struggled with internal issues regarding the selection of a Chief Minister. This delay in appointing leadership has sparked further criticism from opposition parties, particularly AAP, questioning BJP’s ability to govern the national capital effectively.

(With ANI Inputs)

