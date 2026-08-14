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Home > India News > “Deep and Strong Ties”: MEA Steps In To Defend India-Italy Relations After Congress’ Meloni Jibe

“Deep and Strong Ties”: MEA Steps In To Defend India-Italy Relations After Congress’ Meloni Jibe

BJP slams Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for mocking PM Modi’s ‘hug diplomacy’ and the Italian PM. The MEA calls for mutual respect in bilateral relations.

The MEA has reaffirmed strong India-Italy ties following a controversial remark by Rahul Gandhi regarding PM Modi and Italian PM Giorgia Meloni.
The MEA has reaffirmed strong India-Italy ties following a controversial remark by Rahul Gandhi regarding PM Modi and Italian PM Giorgia Meloni.

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Fri 2026-08-14 20:57 IST

A fresh political controversy has erupted following Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s foreign policy approach. Mocking the Prime Minister’s habit of hugging foreign leaders during interactions, Gandhi triggered a sharp rebuke from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In response to the diplomatic undertones of the exchange, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued a statement reiterating that India and Italy share deep, strategic, and resilient bilateral ties built on mutual respect.

MEA Emphasizes Strong India-Italy Relations

Addressing the fallout, the Ministry of External Affairs emphasized the robust diplomatic foundation between the two nations and urged that bilateral relations remain above political banter.”We share deep and strong ties with Italy, and we are committed to further strengthening this relationship. When it comes to friendship and bilateral relations between two countries, it is important that they are maintained within a framework of mutual respect and understanding,” the Ministry stated.

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Rahul Gandhi’s Remarks at Congress Convention

The controversy began during the Rachnatmak Congress Organising National Convention in New Delhi, where Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi criticized the government’s diplomatic strategy, asserting that the administration mistakes personal friendships for strategic foreign policy. To illustrate his point, Gandhi shared an awkward hug on stage with party colleague Sandeep Dikshit to poke fun at the Prime Minister’s interactions with world leaders. The moment took an unexpected turn when Dikshit asked Gandhi, “Meloni samajh ke toh nahi pakda tha?” (Did you think I was Meloni when you hugged me?). Gandhi replied, “I have not reached there yet.”

BJP Hits Back at Rahul Gandhi

The BJP hit back strongly against the Congress leader for ridiculing the nation’s foreign policy and disrespecting foreign heads of state. Union Minister Pralhad Joshi questioned Gandhi’s maturity and political judgment.”Rahul Gandhi, when will you grow up? Running India requires mature leadership, not amateur dramatics. Calling a democratically elected government ‘jokers and clowns’ proves you are out of your depth,” Joshi stated.

He further added: “By insulting the Prime Minister, you mock millions of voters who chose Modi ji for three historic terms. You are attacking the electorate’s intelligence simply because they rejected your dynastic politics. Labeling citizens as cowards for dismissing your negative narrative is exactly why you face almost a hundred electoral defeats. Stop the arrogance and respect the public mandate.”

Also Read: “Don’t Come Here”: Punjab Man’s Tearful Warning Against ‘Donkey’ Route From Mexico; Watch Video

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“Deep and Strong Ties”: MEA Steps In To Defend India-Italy Relations After Congress’ Meloni Jibe
Tags: BJP vs Congress political rowhome-hero-pos-1India Italy relationsMEA statement India-ItalyRahul Gandhi foreign policy criticismRahul Gandhi Meloni controversy

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“Deep and Strong Ties”: MEA Steps In To Defend India-Italy Relations After Congress’ Meloni Jibe

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“Deep and Strong Ties”: MEA Steps In To Defend India-Italy Relations After Congress’ Meloni Jibe
“Deep and Strong Ties”: MEA Steps In To Defend India-Italy Relations After Congress’ Meloni Jibe
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