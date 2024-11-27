Home
Thursday, November 28, 2024
   Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has expressed deep concern over the arrest of ISKCON priest Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari in Bangladesh, calling the incident "extremely worrying

‘Deeply Concerning’ Priyanka Gandhi Responds to Arrest of ISKCON Bangladesh Priest Chinmoy Krishna Das

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has expressed deep concern over the arrest of ISKCON priest Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari in Bangladesh, calling the incident “extremely worrying.” She urged the central government to take up the matter and ensure the safety of minorities in the neighboring country.

Gandhi Calls for Action

“The news of the arrest of the priest of ISKCON Temple in Bangladesh and the continuing violence against minority Hindus are extremely worrying,” Priyanka Gandhi wrote on X. She further appealed to the government, stating, “I appeal to the Central Government to intervene in this matter and strongly raise the issue of ensuring the safety of minorities before the Bangladesh Government.”

Arrest and Allegations

Chinmoy Krishna Das was arrested on Monday and presented before a Chittagong court the following day, where he was remanded to police custody. The priest faces sedition charges for allegedly raising a flag on a stand bearing Bangladesh’s national flag.

The arrest has drawn widespread criticism, including from the Bangladesh Hindu Bouddha Christian Unity Council (BHBCUC), the largest minority organization in Bangladesh. “We strongly condemn the arrest of Prabhu Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari, spokesperson of Sammilita Sanatani Jagran Jote, from the Dhaka airport area on Monday afternoon,” said Manindra Kumar Nath, Acting General Secretary of BHBCUC.

Reactions from India

India has condemned the arrest and expressed concerns over the treatment of minorities in Bangladesh. A statement from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) highlighted the issue: “It is unfortunate that while the perpetrators of these incidents remain at large, charges should be pressed against a religious leader presenting legitimate demands through peaceful gatherings. We also note with concern the attacks on minorities protesting peacefully against the arrest of Shri Das.”

Union Minister Giriraj Singh also criticized the incident, stating, “The Bangladesh government is working under the pressure of radicals. These radicals are vandalizing temples. I thank the government of India for taking this matter very seriously. The United Nations should also take cognizance of the situation.”

Broader Concerns

The arrest has sparked a broader discussion on the safety of religious minorities in Bangladesh, with leaders and organizations calling for immediate action to address the issue. The situation continues to be closely monitored.

Filed under

Chinmoy Das ISCKON Priest priyanka gandhi
