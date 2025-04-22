Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, April 23, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Deeply Saddened: Italy Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni Extends Support To India, Condemns The Tragic Pahalgam Terror Attack

Deeply Saddened: Italy Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni Extends Support To India, Condemns The Tragic Pahalgam Terror Attack

The terrorist attack, which occurred on Tuesday afternoon, involved gunfire in a popular tourist area, leaving 26 dead and 20 injured. The attack has been met with widespread condemnation from international leaders, with numerous governments expressing condolences and support for India.

Deeply Saddened: Italy Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni Extends Support To India, Condemns The Tragic Pahalgam Terror Attack

Italy Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni


Italy’s Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, expressed her deep sorrow following the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which resulted in the tragic loss of at least 26 lives, predominantly tourists.

On social media platform X, Meloni shared, “Deeply saddened by the terrorist attack that took place today in India, which caused numerous casualties.”

Condolences and Solidarity from Italy

Prime Minister Meloni extended her heartfelt condolences to the victims’ families, as well as the injured, the Indian Government, and the people of India. She wrote, “Italy expresses solidarity with the affected families, the injured, the Government, and the entire Indian people.”

The terrorist attack, which occurred on Tuesday afternoon, involved gunfire in a popular tourist area, leaving 26 dead and 20 injured. The attack has been met with widespread condemnation from international leaders, with numerous governments expressing condolences and support for India.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

US President Trump Issues Supportive Message

US President Donald Trump condemned the attack, calling it “deeply disturbing.” He reaffirmed the United States’ strong stance against terrorism and expressed sympathy for the victims.

Trump shared on Truth Social, “The United States stands strong with India against Terrorism. We pray for the souls of those lost, and for the recovery of the injured. Prime Minister Modi, and the incredible people of India, have our full support and deepest sympathies. Our hearts are with you all!”

US Vice President J.D. Vance, currently visiting India with his family, also offered condolences. “Our thoughts and prayers are with them as they mourn this horrific attack,” Vance said.

Russian President Putin Condemns Brutal Crime

Russian President Vladimir Putin extended condolences to Indian President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In his message, Putin condemned the “brutal crime” and reiterated Russia’s commitment to enhancing counterterrorism cooperation with India. “This brutal crime has no justification whatsoever, and its perpetrators will face a deserved punishment,” Putin wrote, offering his sympathy to the victims’ families.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar condemned the attack, emphasizing Israel’s solidarity with India. He posted, “Deeply saddened by the heinous terror attack on tourists in #Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir. Our thoughts are with the victims and their families. Israel stands united with India in the fight against terror.”

The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs also condemned the attack, stressing its rejection of violence and terrorism. It offered condolences to the victims’ families and affirmed that the UAE “expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism.”

Details of the Terrorist Attack in Pahalgam

The attack took place on Tuesday afternoon when terrorists opened fire on tourists in the scenic Baisaran meadow near Pahalgam, a well-known tourist destination in Jammu and Kashmir.

The assailants killed 26 people, including tourists from the UAE and Nepal, along with local residents. This marks the deadliest attack in the region since the 2019 Pulwama attack.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah described the attack as “much larger than anything we’ve seen directed at civilians in recent years.” Abdullah expressed his shock and anger at the assault, calling the perpetrators “animals, inhuman and worthy of contempt.”

He offered his condolences to the families of the deceased.

ALSO READ: Donald Trump Condemns Deadly Kashmir Terror Attack, Expresses Solidarity With India: Deeply Disturbing

Filed under

Giorgia Meloni kashmir attack Pahalgam Terror Attack

Air India Waives Off Canc

Air India Announces Additional Flights To Srinagar, Offers Full Refunds On Cancellations In Wake Of...
Lil Uzi Vert

Caught On Cam: Why Was Lil Uzi Vert Rushed To Hospital In An Ambulance With...
Italy Prime Minister Gior

Deeply Saddened: Italy Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni Extends Support To India, Condemns The Tragic Pahalgam...
Pahalgam Terror Attack

Pahalgam Terror Attack: List Of Confirmed Dead And Injured Getting Treated At A Hospital In...
The tragic incident took

26-Year-Old Newlywed Indian Navy Officer On Leave Gets Killed In Deadly Pahalgam Terror Attack- Details...
Mehbooba Mufti calls for

Kashmir Leaders Including Mehbooba Mufti And Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Call For Bandh On April 23...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Air India Announces Additional Flights To Srinagar, Offers Full Refunds On Cancellations In Wake Of Pahalgam Terror Attack

Air India Announces Additional Flights To Srinagar, Offers Full Refunds On Cancellations In Wake Of...

Caught On Cam: Why Was Lil Uzi Vert Rushed To Hospital In An Ambulance With His Longtime Girlfriend JT?

Caught On Cam: Why Was Lil Uzi Vert Rushed To Hospital In An Ambulance With...

Pahalgam Terror Attack: List Of Confirmed Dead And Injured Getting Treated At A Hospital In Anantnag | NewsX Exclusive

Pahalgam Terror Attack: List Of Confirmed Dead And Injured Getting Treated At A Hospital In...

26-Year-Old Newlywed Indian Navy Officer On Leave Gets Killed In Deadly Pahalgam Terror Attack- Details Inside!

26-Year-Old Newlywed Indian Navy Officer On Leave Gets Killed In Deadly Pahalgam Terror Attack- Details...

Kashmir Leaders Including Mehbooba Mufti And Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Call For Bandh On April 23 To Protest Pahalgam Terror Attack

Kashmir Leaders Including Mehbooba Mufti And Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Call For Bandh On April 23...

Entertainment

Caught On Cam: Why Was Lil Uzi Vert Rushed To Hospital In An Ambulance With His Longtime Girlfriend JT?

Caught On Cam: Why Was Lil Uzi Vert Rushed To Hospital In An Ambulance With

Aamir Khan’s Dream Project, Mahabharat To Bring In Multiple Filmmakers

Aamir Khan’s Dream Project, Mahabharat To Bring In Multiple Filmmakers

Aamir Khan To Produce Mahabharat, Not Act: Exclusive Details On The Project

Aamir Khan To Produce Mahabharat, Not Act: Exclusive Details On The Project

Actor Mahesh Babu Summoned By ED In Alleged Money Laundering Case

Actor Mahesh Babu Summoned By ED In Alleged Money Laundering Case

Who Is ​Shine Tom Chacko’s First Wife? Actor Arrested In Drug Case Got Divorced, Later Got Engaged To Model Thanuja Only To Be Single Again

Who Is ​Shine Tom Chacko’s First Wife? Actor Arrested In Drug Case Got Divorced, Later

Lifestyle

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After