Deeply Saddened: Italy Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni Extends Support To India, Condemns The Tragic Pahalgam Terror Attack

The terrorist attack, which occurred on Tuesday afternoon, involved gunfire in a popular tourist area, leaving 26 dead and 20 injured. The attack has been met with widespread condemnation from international leaders, with numerous governments expressing condolences and support for India.

Italy’s Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, expressed her deep sorrow following the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which resulted in the tragic loss of at least 26 lives, predominantly tourists.

On social media platform X, Meloni shared, “Deeply saddened by the terrorist attack that took place today in India, which caused numerous casualties.”

Condolences and Solidarity from Italy

Prime Minister Meloni extended her heartfelt condolences to the victims’ families, as well as the injured, the Indian Government, and the people of India. She wrote, “Italy expresses solidarity with the affected families, the injured, the Government, and the entire Indian people.”

Profondamente addolorata per l’attacco terroristico avvenuto oggi in India, che ha causato numerose vittime. L’Italia esprime vicinanza alle famiglie colpite, ai feriti, al Governo e a tutto il popolo indiano. — Giorgia Meloni (@GiorgiaMeloni) April 22, 2025

US President Trump Issues Supportive Message

US President Donald Trump condemned the attack, calling it “deeply disturbing.” He reaffirmed the United States’ strong stance against terrorism and expressed sympathy for the victims.

Trump shared on Truth Social, “The United States stands strong with India against Terrorism. We pray for the souls of those lost, and for the recovery of the injured. Prime Minister Modi, and the incredible people of India, have our full support and deepest sympathies. Our hearts are with you all!”

US Vice President J.D. Vance, currently visiting India with his family, also offered condolences. “Our thoughts and prayers are with them as they mourn this horrific attack,” Vance said.

Russian President Putin Condemns Brutal Crime

Russian President Vladimir Putin extended condolences to Indian President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In his message, Putin condemned the “brutal crime” and reiterated Russia’s commitment to enhancing counterterrorism cooperation with India. “This brutal crime has no justification whatsoever, and its perpetrators will face a deserved punishment,” Putin wrote, offering his sympathy to the victims’ families.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar condemned the attack, emphasizing Israel’s solidarity with India. He posted, “Deeply saddened by the heinous terror attack on tourists in #Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir. Our thoughts are with the victims and their families. Israel stands united with India in the fight against terror.”

The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs also condemned the attack, stressing its rejection of violence and terrorism. It offered condolences to the victims’ families and affirmed that the UAE “expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism.”

Details of the Terrorist Attack in Pahalgam

The attack took place on Tuesday afternoon when terrorists opened fire on tourists in the scenic Baisaran meadow near Pahalgam, a well-known tourist destination in Jammu and Kashmir.

The assailants killed 26 people, including tourists from the UAE and Nepal, along with local residents. This marks the deadliest attack in the region since the 2019 Pulwama attack.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah described the attack as “much larger than anything we’ve seen directed at civilians in recent years.” Abdullah expressed his shock and anger at the assault, calling the perpetrators “animals, inhuman and worthy of contempt.”

He offered his condolences to the families of the deceased.