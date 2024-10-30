Home
Thursday, October 31, 2024
Deepotsav 2024: Ayodhya Shines Bright With Over 2.5 Million Diyas, Sets Two New World Records

Ayodhya celebrated Deepotsav 2024 with over 2.5 million diyas, setting two Guinness World Records. The event marked a historic Diwali at the newly consecrated Ram Temple.

Deepotsav 2024: Ayodhya Shines Bright With Over 2.5 Million Diyas, Sets Two New World Records

Ayodhya marked a historic moment with its grand celebration of ‘Deepotsav-2024,’ where an astonishing 2,512,585 diyas (oil lamps) illuminated the banks of the Sarayu River. This year’s event was particularly special as it was the first Deepotsav celebration following the consecration of the Ram Temple in January, creating an atmosphere of unity and reverence among thousands who gathered for Diwali festivities.

The Deepotsav event achieved not one, but two Guinness World Records. The first record was set for the most people simultaneously performing the traditional diya rotation. The second accolade recognized the display of over 2.5 million oil lamps, a feat accomplished by the Uttar Pradesh Department of Tourism in collaboration with the District Administration of Ayodhya. Both records were proudly accepted by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The lighting of 2.5 million diyas created a stunning visual display, symbolizing the victory of light over darkness and fostering a sense of community spirit. Chief Minister Adityanath inaugurated the festivities by lighting the first diya at Ram Ki Paidi around 6 PM, setting the tone for a night filled with celebration and unity.

Over 30,000 Volunteers Participate

The scale of the event was amplified by the involvement of approximately 30,000 volunteers from Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University, who lit the diyas across 55 ghats in Ayodhya, exceeding the initial target of 25 lakh diyas. The evening festivities also included 1,100 individuals performing a special aarti on the banks of the Sarayu River, alongside the Chief Minister, enriching the cultural experience of the gathering.

The event featured vibrant performances from artists representing six countries: Myanmar, Nepal, Thailand, Malaysia, Cambodia, and Indonesia. Additionally, a traditional Ram Leela show from Uttarakhand captivated the audience, showcasing the rich heritage and traditions associated with the festival.

In anticipation of the large crowds, stringent security measures were implemented, with over 10,000 security personnel deployed to ensure a safe environment for participants. The government arranged for accommodations for approximately 5,000 to 6,000 people at the ghats, complete with forty jumbo LED screens to broadcast the festivities live.

To further enhance community engagement, the Uttar Pradesh government introduced the ‘Ek Diya Ram ke Naam’ initiative, a virtual campaign accessible via the Divya Ayodhya app, allowing individuals to participate from afar.

Prime Minister’s Message

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared this year’s Diwali as historic, emphasizing that thousands of lamps would light up the temple at Ram Lalla’s birthplace in Ayodhya. He noted that this celebration marked the end of a 500-year wait for such a momentous occasion.

In a related development, Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal reiterated the ongoing ban on fireworks in Delhi during Diwali, clarifying that the measure aims to protect public health rather than targeting any religious practice. During a press conference, he highlighted that Diwali is fundamentally a festival of light, and the pollution caused by fireworks poses long-term health risks, particularly for children.

In a reflection on the significance of Ayodhya’s transformation, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath remarked that the event exemplifies how a “double-engine government” delivers on its promises. He further called for similar developmental efforts in Kashi and Mathura, signaling a vision for the holistic growth of these historically significant cities.

MUST READ | Ayodhya Deepotsav: “Kashi And Mathura Must Shine Like Ayodhya”, Says Yogi Adityanath

Filed under

Ayodhya Deepotsav 2024 Diwali national news
