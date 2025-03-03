Home
Monday, March 3, 2025
Defamation Case: Delhi Court Directs Congress Leader To Share Info With Atishi Marlena, Sanjay Singh

A Delhi court directed Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit to provide documents related to his defamation case against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Atishi and Sanjay Singh.

A Delhi court on Monday directed Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit to provide documents related to his defamation case against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Atishi and Sanjay Singh.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Paras Dalal further instructed the complainant to supply a copy of a pen drive containing the alleged defamatory statements to the respondents.

Allegations of Defamation

Dikshit has filed a defamation suit against Atishi and AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, claiming that they made defamatory remarks against him during a press conference on December 26 last year. According to the suit, the AAP leaders accused Dikshit of accepting crores of rupees from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and alleged that the Congress was colluding with the BJP to defeat AAP in elections.

Legal Proceedings

In compliance with the court’s order, Dikshit must furnish all relevant documents and the pen drive to the AAP leaders. The case remains under judicial scrutiny, as the court evaluates the merits of the defamation claims. Further hearings will determine the course of legal action in the matter.

