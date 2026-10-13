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Home > India News > Defamation Proceedings Against Rahul Gandhi Stayed By Supreme Court Over Derogatory Remarks Against PM Modi

Defamation Proceedings Against Rahul Gandhi Stayed By Supreme Court Over Derogatory Remarks Against PM Modi

The case arose from remarks Rahul Gandhi's remarks made during a public speech in Rajasthan on September 20, 2018 in the backdrop of a political controversy surrounding the Rafale fighter jet deal. During his speech, Rahul Gandhi used the slogan 'Chowkidar Chor Hai' as he targeted PM Modi.

The top court also agreed to examine Gandhi’s challenge to September 8 order of the Bombay High Court that refused to quash the summons issued to Rahul in the defamation case.
The top court also agreed to examine Gandhi’s challenge to September 8 order of the Bombay High Court that refused to quash the summons issued to Rahul in the defamation case.

Published By: Nakshab Khan
Published: Tue 2026-10-13 13:22 IST

The Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed further proceedings in a criminal defamation case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks against PM Narendra Modi before a trial court in Maharashtra. 
 
A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Aparesh Kumar Singh issued notices to the Maharashtra government and the complainant, M H Shrishrimal, seeking their responses within four weeks. The apex court ordered that further proceedings before the trial court remain stayed in the meantime. 
 
The top court also agreed to examine Gandhi’s challenge to September 8 order of the Bombay High Court that refused to quash the summons issued to Rahul in the defamation case.
 
The Defamation Case Against Rahul Gandhi
 
The case arose from remarks Rahul Gandhi’s remarks made during a public speech in Rajasthan on September 20, 2018 in the backdrop of a political controversy surrounding the Rafale fighter jet deal. During his speech, Rahul Gandhi used the slogan ‘Chowkidar Chor Hai’ as he targeted PM Modi.
 
Following the remarks, a complaint was filed by a BJP worker named M H Shrishrimal. He alleged that Rahul’s remarks were defamatory towards the PM Modi and caused harm to the reputation of BJP members and others associated with him.
 
The petitioner had also argued that that he was also aggrieved by the remarks directed at the party’s leader as he is also a BJP member.  
Bombay HC Refused to Quash Summons
 
The Bombay High Court on September 8 dismissed Rahul Gandhi’s plea challenging the summons issued by a magistrate in Mumbai in 2019. Subsequently, the Bombay HC declined to quash the proceedings in the case which prompted Rahul Gandhi to move the Supreme Court.
 
Appearing for Rahul Gandhi, Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Tuesday referred to earlier Supreme Court judgments and argued that the legal position supported his client’s challenge.
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Defamation Proceedings Against Rahul Gandhi Stayed By Supreme Court Over Derogatory Remarks Against PM Modi
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Defamation Proceedings Against Rahul Gandhi Stayed By Supreme Court Over Derogatory Remarks Against PM Modi

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Defamation Proceedings Against Rahul Gandhi Stayed By Supreme Court Over Derogatory Remarks Against PM Modi
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Defamation Proceedings Against Rahul Gandhi Stayed By Supreme Court Over Derogatory Remarks Against PM Modi
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