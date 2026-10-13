Defamation Proceedings Against Rahul Gandhi Stayed By Supreme Court Over Derogatory Remarks Against PM Modi

The Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed further proceedings in a criminal defamation case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks against PM Narendra Modi before a trial court in Maharashtra.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Aparesh Kumar Singh issued notices to the Maharashtra government and the complainant, M H Shrishrimal, seeking their responses within four weeks. The apex court ordered that further proceedings before the trial court remain stayed in the meantime.

The top court also agreed to examine Gandhi’s challenge to September 8 order of the Bombay High Court that refused to quash the summons issued to Rahul in the defamation case.

The Defamation Case Against Rahul Gandhi

The case arose from remarks Rahul Gandhi’s remarks made during a public speech in Rajasthan on September 20, 2018 in the backdrop of a political controversy surrounding the Rafale fighter jet deal. During his speech, Rahul Gandhi used the slogan ‘Chowkidar Chor Hai’ as he targeted PM Modi.

Following the remarks, a complaint was filed by a BJP worker named M H Shrishrimal. He alleged that Rahul’s remarks were defamatory towards the PM Modi and caused harm to the reputation of BJP members and others associated with him.