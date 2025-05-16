Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, May 16, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Defence Minister Rajnath Singh To Visit Bhuj Airbase Today

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh To Visit Bhuj Airbase Today

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to visit the Bhuj Airbase today to meet with the ground commander and personnel credited with sending a strong message to Pakistan following recent border tensions.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh To Visit Bhuj Airbase Today


Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to visit the Bhuj Airbase today to meet with the ground commander and personnel credited with sending a strong message to Pakistan following recent border tensions.

The visit comes in the wake of heightened military activity along the western front, where Indian forces reportedly responded firmly to provocations from across the border. Singh is expected to review the operational preparedness of the units stationed in the region and convey the government’s appreciation for their swift and decisive action.

During his interaction with the troops, the Defence Minister is likely to be briefed on the series of measures taken to safeguard the border and maintain peace in the region. Security officials have remained tight-lipped about specific details but confirmed that the morale of the forces remains high.

Singh’s visit underscores the Centre’s commitment to strengthening defence infrastructure in key border areas and maintaining a robust posture against any hostile activity.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Must Read: No Fresh Air For Delhi NCR: AQI Lands To 249, Labeled Under Poor

Filed under

Bhuj Rajnath Singh

Indian Generic Drugmakers

Indian Generic Drugmakers Unlikely To Face Impact From US Drug Pricing Order
newsx

‘A Regime Like That Can Never Have Nuclear Weapons’: U.S. Secretary Marco Rubio
Piyush Goyal Holds Key Me

Piyush Goyal Holds Key Meeting On Horizontal QCOs for Electrical Appliances
newsx

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh To Visit Bhuj Airbase Today
newsx

Caste Remarks On IAF’s Vyomika Singh Spark Political Row; Baby Rani, Yogi, Mayawati Slam Ram...
newsx

Delhi Chokes As AQI Soars To ‘Poor’ After Dust Storm, Visibility Drops Sharply
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Indian Generic Drugmakers Unlikely To Face Impact From US Drug Pricing Order

Indian Generic Drugmakers Unlikely To Face Impact From US Drug Pricing Order

‘A Regime Like That Can Never Have Nuclear Weapons’: U.S. Secretary Marco Rubio

‘A Regime Like That Can Never Have Nuclear Weapons’: U.S. Secretary Marco Rubio

Piyush Goyal Holds Key Meeting On Horizontal QCOs for Electrical Appliances

Piyush Goyal Holds Key Meeting On Horizontal QCOs for Electrical Appliances

Caste Remarks On IAF’s Vyomika Singh Spark Political Row; Baby Rani, Yogi, Mayawati Slam Ram Gopal Yadav

Caste Remarks On IAF’s Vyomika Singh Spark Political Row; Baby Rani, Yogi, Mayawati Slam Ram...

Delhi Chokes As AQI Soars To ‘Poor’ After Dust Storm, Visibility Drops Sharply

Delhi Chokes As AQI Soars To ‘Poor’ After Dust Storm, Visibility Drops Sharply

Entertainment

Gondia Court Acquits Actor Vijay Raaz In 2020 Sexual Harassment Case

Gondia Court Acquits Actor Vijay Raaz In 2020 Sexual Harassment Case

Epic Games Store Freebies: Dead Island 2 And Happy Game Free Until May 22

Epic Games Store Freebies: Dead Island 2 And Happy Game Free Until May 22

Brian Burkheiser Leaves I Prevail After 10 Years: Band Confirms Mutual Split

Brian Burkheiser Leaves I Prevail After 10 Years: Band Confirms Mutual Split

Chris Brown Arrested At A Hotel In Manchester Over An Alleged Bottle Attack Two Years Ago- Details Inside!

Chris Brown Arrested At A Hotel In Manchester Over An Alleged Bottle Attack Two Years

Who Is Raj Nidimoru’s Ex-Wife? Shhyamali De Upset With Filmmaker’s Affair Rumours With Samantha Prabhu

Who Is Raj Nidimoru’s Ex-Wife? Shhyamali De Upset With Filmmaker’s Affair Rumours With Samantha Prabhu

Lifestyle

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time Increases Globally

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom