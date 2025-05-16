Defence Minister Rajnath Singh To Visit Bhuj Airbase Today

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to visit the Bhuj Airbase today to meet with the ground commander and personnel credited with sending a strong message to Pakistan following recent border tensions.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to visit the Bhuj Airbase today to meet with the ground commander and personnel credited with sending a strong message to Pakistan following recent border tensions.

The visit comes in the wake of heightened military activity along the western front, where Indian forces reportedly responded firmly to provocations from across the border. Singh is expected to review the operational preparedness of the units stationed in the region and convey the government’s appreciation for their swift and decisive action.

During his interaction with the troops, the Defence Minister is likely to be briefed on the series of measures taken to safeguard the border and maintain peace in the region. Security officials have remained tight-lipped about specific details but confirmed that the morale of the forces remains high.

Singh’s visit underscores the Centre’s commitment to strengthening defence infrastructure in key border areas and maintaining a robust posture against any hostile activity.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Must Read: No Fresh Air For Delhi NCR: AQI Lands To 249, Labeled Under Poor