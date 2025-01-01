Home
Wednesday, January 1, 2025
Defence Ministry Declares 2025 As ‘Year Of Reforms’

The Ministry of Defence has declared 2025 as the "Year of Reforms" for the Indian Armed Forces. Announced during a meeting chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, this initiative is aimed at modernizing the military and equipping it to execute multi-domain integrated operations effectively.

The reforms will focus on several key areas. A primary objective is to enhance jointness and integration within the armed forces by establishing Integrated Theatre Commands. Emerging domains like Cyber and Space, along with advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Hypersonics, and Robotics, will also receive significant attention. The meeting stressed the need to develop associated tactics, techniques, and procedures to prepare for future warfare scenarios.

Inter-service cooperation and joint training will be prioritized to foster a shared understanding of operational needs and strengthen joint operational capabilities. Simplifying acquisition procedures for faster and more efficient capability development was also identified as a critical goal.

What Ministry Aims To?

The initiative aims to boost collaboration between the defence sector and civil industries by facilitating technology transfer and encouraging public-private partnerships. Efforts will be made to improve the ease of doing business in the defence sector, promoting innovation and resource optimization.

A collaborative approach among stakeholders in the defence ecosystem will be encouraged to break silos and streamline resources. Civil-military coordination will play a crucial role in achieving this objective.

Positioning India as a credible exporter of defence products is another major aspect of the reforms. The plan includes fostering R&D partnerships between Indian industries and foreign Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) to promote knowledge sharing and resource integration.

The welfare of veterans will also be a priority, with measures aimed at leveraging their expertise and enhancing support for their well-being.

Minister Singh highlighted the importance of fostering pride in Indian culture and indigenous capabilities. The reforms will integrate best practices from advanced militaries worldwide, tailored to India’s unique conditions while reinforcing confidence in the nation’s self-reliance.

Through these reforms, the Ministry of Defence aims to transform the Indian Armed Forces into a technologically advanced, combat-ready force, prepared for the challenges of modern warfare and poised to contribute to India’s growing global influence.

Filed under

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

